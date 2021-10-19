Four firms headline KKR’s $1.1 bln bet on music rights portfolio

The Latham & Watkins LLP office in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Four law firms, including Latham & Watkins and DLA Piper, are advising private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and family office Dundee Partners’s $1.1 billion purchase of a music rights portfolio from Kobalt Capital Ltd.

KKR and former Goldman Sachs partner Stephen Hendel’s family office announced on Tuesday that they had purchased the portfolio, known as KMR Music Royalties II, which contains more than 62,000 copyrights.

The latest KKR deal builds on the company’s recent investments in music rights portfolios.

KKR has paired with a Latham corporate deal team led by partners Justin Hamill, Kem Ihenacho, Jonathan Solomon and Nathan Davis.

Hamill also co-led the team that guided longtime client KKR on its partnership with music company BMG to acquire music rights, according to a March firm press release. Earlier in the year, Hamill worked on KKR’s purchase of a major stake in Ryan Tedder and American pop rock band OneRepublic’s music catalog.

Dundee Partners is working with DLA Piper and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips on the KKR acquisition.

The DLA Piper attorneys are led by corporate partners Adam Brenner and Jonathan Klein.

The Manatt team is led by entertainment partners Jordan Bromley and Eric Custer.

On the other side of the deal, Kobalt Capital has tapped a Russells team led by corporate partners Chris Gossage and Ryan Vince.

KKR and Dundee Partners' other advisers include music strategy firm mtheory. KKR was also advised by FTI Consulting, while Jefferies LLC and Inkling Capital LLC advised Dundee Partners.

The portfolio acquisition is the latest in a series of deals where investment firms have deployed billions of dollars into music rights portfolios.

Kirkland & Ellis-guided Blackstone Inc said last week that it had partnered with advisory firm Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd to initially invest $1 billion to acquire music rights. Stephenson Harwood counseled Hipgnosis Song Management.

