Four firms prep Dorsey-led payment biz Square’s $29-bln Afterpay buy

The logo for the Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz law firm is seen at their office in New York, U.S., June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Summary

Summary Law firms Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Square buys Afterpay

Square repped by repeat adviser Wachtell Lipton and King & Wood Mallesons

Australian firm Gilbert + Tobin and Cravath guide Afterpay The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Cravath, Swaine & Moore are among four law firms guiding Square Inc’s roughly $29 billion purchase of payment plan business Afterpay Ltd, in the biggest buyout of an Australian firm.

San Francisco-headquartered Square, founded and headed by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Afterpay said in a joint press release on Sunday that the acquisition will expand offerings for Square’s payment applications, Cash App.

Square has tapped Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and King & Wood Mallesons for guidance on the deal.

Wachtell Lipton previously worked on Square’s 2015 initial public offering alongside Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and underwriters’ counsel Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Melbourne, Australia-based Afterpay is relying on co-lead counsel Australian firm Gilbert + Tobin and Cravath, Swaine & Moore for legal advice.

The Cravath team is led by corporate partners Damien Zoubek and Jenny Hochenberg and includes corporate partner David Portilla advising on bank regulatory matters.

Zoubek and Jenny Hochenberg were both part of the team that steered Johnson & Johnson on its roughly $6.5 billion acquisition of autoimmune specialist Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc last year.

Portilla, a former U.S. Department of the Treasury official, joined the firm from Debevoise & Plimpton earlier this year, marking the first time in at least a decade that Cravath swiped a partner from a rival law firm.

The Gilbert + Tobin attorneys counseling Afterpay are led by mergers & acquisitions partners Peter Cook and Rachael Bassil. The team includes competition and regulatory partner Charles Coorey.

Square’s financial adviser is Morgan Stanley & Co LLC. Goldman Sachs and Qatalyst Partners are Afterpay’s financial advisers, while Highbury Partnership advises the company’s board.

Square’s acquisition of Afterpay is expected to be wrapped up in 2022’s first quarter.

Created in 2014, Afterpay allows users to pay for products in a series of installments over six weeks. Square said on Sunday it plans to integrate the service with its Cash App business, which helps users send digital payments to each other.

Read more:

Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay

Latham tops dealmaker league tables after advising on $6.5b J&J bid for Momenta

Cravath plucks ex-Treasury official from Debevoise, ending long lateral lull