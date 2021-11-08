Four firms support McAfee’s $14 bln sale to investor group

McAfee computer security software for sale at a computer store in San Marcos, California, U.S., May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Summary Deal comes amid rise in cyber crime

Transaction expected to close in 2022's first half

(Reuters) - McAfee Corp has tapped Ropes & Gray and Moulton Moore Stella for the cybersecurity software maker’s $14 billion purchase by a group of six investors.

The company announced the deal on Monday amid a rise in cyber crime as many employees continue to work remotely.

The Ropes & Gray attorneys guiding McAfee are led by private equity and mergers and acquisitions partners Michael Roh, Paul Scrivano, Howard Glazer and Kate Withers, the firm said in an email.

Roh, Scrivano and Glazer also led the team that advised McAfee on its $4 billion sale of its enterprise business, according to a March firm press release.

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson is working as the investor group's M&A counsel.

For finance legal guidance, McAfee’s buyers have turned to Kirkland debt finance partners Jay Ptashek and Yuli Wang; capital markets partners Michael Kim and Joshua Korff; as well as tax partners Jared Rusman and Steven Ort for guidance.

McAfee’s financial advisors are Goldman Sachs & Co LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC. The buyers’ financial advisors are Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc, Barclays Capital Inc and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

Read more:

McAfee to be bought by Advent-led group in $14 billion deal

Like ‘Terminator,’ high-tech cyber crime to ‘keep coming’

McAfee to sell enterprise business for $4 billion

Ropes & Gray adds Latham, Kirkland private equity vet in N.Y.