Four firms tailor SPAC tie-up for luxury menswear brand Zegna

Summary Sullivan & Cromwell steers $3.2 billion deal for Ermenegildo Zegna Group

Italy's Chiomenti, Kirkland & Ellis rep longtime client's SPAC

Shearman & Sterling advises deal's placement agents

(Reuters) - Four law firms, including Kirkland & Ellis, Sullivan & Cromwell and Italy-based Chiomenti, are handling the legal stitching for Italian luxury fashion enterprise Ermenegildo Zegna Group’s $3.2 billion merger with special purpose acquisition company Investindustrial Acquisition Corp.

The deal, announced on Monday, would result in the first stock exchange listing for a major luxury brand through a merger with a SPAC, a Chiomenti press representative said in a statement.

Zegna has tapped Sullivan & Cromwell for advice on the transaction while Kirkland and Chiomenti took the lead on the SPAC side.

Chiomenti is advising Investindustrial on all of the transaction’s corporate and tax aspects, a representative for the firm said Monday. The firm’s team is led by corporate partners Carlo Croff and Luigi Vaccaro, and includes tax partner Massimo Antonini.

The Italian firm’s work with the blank check company is a continuation of its long standing relationship with major client and investment firm Investindustrial, a Chiomenti representative said.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp’s November 2020 initial public offering was sponsored by the investment firm’s Investindustrial VII LP fund, according to Monday’s press release. SPACs, or blank check companies, raise funds through IPOs to merge with privately held companies and take them public.

Kirkland's team for Investindustrial is headed by corporate partners David Perechocky and Jonathan Davis, capital markets partners Cedric Van den Borren and Christian Nagler and debt finance partner Neel Sachdev.

Along with counseling Investindustrial on the merger, Nagler also led the team that worked on the SPAC’s IPO, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show.

The firm has also guided Investindustrial VII on its sale of design firm Knoll Inc to Herman Miller Inc in a roughly $1.8 billion deal, according to an April firm press release.

The deal between Zegna and the Investindustrial VII-backed blank check company is expected to close by 2021’s fourth quarter.

The SPAC’s financial advisors are Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, SE - Succursale Italiana, JP Morgan Securities Plc and Mediobanca Banca Di Credito Fnnzr SpA.

The placement agents for a connected private investment in public equity are Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & Co LLC and JP Morgan Securities Plc. They’re being advised by Shearman & Sterling.

Founded as a textile company in 1910 and now a leader in luxury menswear, Zegna expects to use proceeds from the deal to aids its expansion in Asia and the United States. The fashion group also includes the Thom Browne brand, which produces womenswear, menswear and accessories.

