Fox Rothschild absorbs another Atlanta boutique after Trump call led to departures

An ambulance is seen in the foreground of the Atlanta skyline days before the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) - Fox Rothschild is making another move to expand its three-year-old Atlanta office, absorbing a small trusts and estates firm with four lawyers who will now be part of the Philadelphia-based firm's taxation and wealth planning practice.

Fox Rothschild chair Mark Silow said the group from Abrams Davis Mason Long will help to fill out the firm's Atlanta practice mix.

“We are very interested in continuing to build our office in Atlanta. We want to make that office like all our other offices — a full service office,” he said. With the addition of Mary Balent Long, Suzanne Mason, Haley Schwartz and Laura Traylor, the office now has 24 lawyers across nine practice areas.

The firm began beefing up its taxation and wealth planning practice when it brought on Vivian Hoard as a partner this February as part of a four-lawyer Atlanta team from Taylor English Duma.

Abrams Davis Mason Long is the second Atlanta boutique acquisition for Fox Rothschild since January 2020, when it bolted on another four-lawyer shop called Kaufman Forman. Two of those lawyers - partners Alex Kaufman and his father Robert Kaufman - resigned from the firm in January this year after it was reported that Alex Kaufman was on then-U.S. President Donald Trump's phone call pressuring Georgia's top election official over Trump's losing vote count there.

The firm said at the time that the Kaufmans were leaving by "mutual agreement."

Another former Kaufman Forman lawyer who joined when the firm was absorbed, associate Matthew Treco, left Fox Rothschild in September 2020 for Atlanta's Martenson Hasbrouck & Simon, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Silow said the firm didn't see these departures as a setback to its plans for the Atlanta office. He said he was "disappointed" that the partnership did not work to everyone's "mutual satisfaction."

Long, one of the four Abrams Davis attorneys who is moving to Fox, said the change will free her and her colleagues from running the business side of things and will allow them to offer clients more direct access to a broad variety of legal services.

“They have 50 trust and estate lawyers around the country so when we need it, we have access to that,” Long said of the practice at Fox. The firm's Atlanta office was established when the firm combined with 130-attorney Smith Moore Leatherwood, a firm with six offices in the southeast in September 2018.

Atlanta has been getting lots of attention lately from out-of-town firms. Squire Patton Boggs, which also has a three-year-old Atlanta office, recently added two former Greenberg Traurig partners, David Long-Daniels and Angela Ramson, for its labor and employment practice there. The firm's Atlanta office now has 20 attorneys.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan opened an office in the city earlier this year, led by antitrust partner Debra Bernstein, a former partner at Alston & Bird.

Fox Rothschild has more than 950 attorneys with 27 offices.