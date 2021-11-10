Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Fox Rothschild goes brick-and-mortar in Missouri, eyes Boston after remote hires

The corporate logo of the law firm Fox Rothschild is seen at their legal offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

  • New Kansas City location led by partners Nikki Howell and Bill Rudy

(Reuters) - Fox Rothschild on Wednesday said it is formally opening an office in Kansas City, bringing together a group of five labor and employment and intellectual property lawyers to spearhead its growth in the Midwest region.

The initial group is led by partners Nikki Howell and Bill Rudy, joined by associates Aaron Wynhausen, George Brand, Michael Rudd and two staff members. Fox Rothschild chair Mark Silow said the firm has had lawyers practicing remotely in Kansas City for years, and now has achieved "critical mass that warranted a physical location.”

Howell, a labor and employment lawyer, joined Fox Rothschild last August from Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete. Rudy came to the firm in 2015 from Kansas City-founded Lathrop Gage, where he had chaired the firm’s IP division before it merged with Gray Plant Mooty to create Lathrop GPM in 2020.

“We would like a full-service office,” Silow said. He said the firm is looking to have 20 to 30 lawyers in Kansas City, expanding its practice mix to include corporate, real estate, and civil litigation.

The Kansas City office, which opens Nov. 15 at 4900 Main St., is Fox Rothschild’s 28th in the United States. With lawyers already working remotely in Boston, Silow added the firm is also looking to open a physical office there in the “not too distant future.”

In the past year, the Philadelphia-founded firm also expanded its Atlanta and San Francisco offices by absorbing local boutiques.

Xiumei Dong covers legal industry news, with a focus on law firm strategy and growth, in-house counsel and the Washington, D.C., legal market. Reach her at Xiumei.Dong@thomsonreuters.com.

