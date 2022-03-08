Freshfields’ expanding U.S. M&A team guides Google in Mandiant buy

A nameplate of the Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP office is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany December 16, 2019. Picture taken December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

(Reuters) - Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer deal lawyers are advising Alphabet Inc's Google in its $5.4 billion acquisition of Virginia-based cybersecurity company Mandiant Inc, as the UK-founded firm continues to target M&A work in the states.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati represents Mandiant in the transaction, which Google said on Tuesday will boost its cloud security.

The Freshfields team tapped by Google has attorneys from the firm's New York and Silicon Valley offices, two outposts where it's recently grown its deal lawyer ranks by poaching from competitors.

The deal team is led by Ethan Klingsberg, co-head of the firm's U.S. corporate and M&A practice, and Paul Tiger, its head of U.S. transactions, Freshfields said.

Veteran dealmakers Klingsberg and Tiger were part of a group of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton attorneys who joined Freshfields in New York in 2019.

The firm also boosted its M&A practice in 2020 by opening in Silicon Valley with several tech industry-focused lawyers, and has continued growing there.

Klingsberg has worked with Google on acquisitions including its deals with Dataform, Cornerstone Technology and Motorola Mobility LLC, according to Freshfields.

Tech transaction and IP partner Menachem Kaplan and data privacy and security partners Christine Lyon and Brock Dahl also worked on the deal for Freshfields.

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, led by partners Leah Brannon and Elaine Ewing, advised on antitrust matters for this deal on behalf of Google.

Wilson Sonsini's team was led by Palo Alto, California-based corporate partners Steve Bochner, Doug Schnell and Melissa Hollatz.

