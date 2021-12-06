Freshfields, Latham craft Saint-Gobain's $2.3 bln chemicals provider deal

Summary

Summary Law firms Saint-Gobain turns to repeat adviser Freshfields

Latham pairs with GCP The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is guiding French construction materials company Saint-Gobain in its purchase of GCP Applied Technologies, a deal that values the U.S. construction chemicals provider at roughly $2.3 billion.

The companies announced the transaction on Monday, roughly two months after Saint-Gobain expanded its construction chemicals offerings through another acquisition.

Saint-Gobain is working with a Freshfields team led by corporate and merger and acquisitions partners Joseph Halloum and Ethan Klingsberg. Other attorneys contributing to the deal include corporate partner Olivier Rogivue and counsel Raphael Darmon, the firm said in an email.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Rogivue was among a group of Freshfields attorneys who advised Saint-Gobain on the sale of its stake in its distribution unit in Germany, according to a press release.

On the other side of the deal, GCP has turned to a Latham & Watkins team led by corporate partners Bradley Faris and Jason Morelli, with capital markets advice from partners Peter Labonski and Benjamin Stern, the firm said in a statement.

GCP’s financial adviser is RBC Capital Markets LLC, and Saint-Gobain's advisers are Lazard and Citi.

The deal is expected to close in 2022’s second half.

Read more:

Saint-Gobain buys U.S.-based GCP to grow in construction chemicals

Freshfields taps Kirkland partner for growing Silicon Valley office

MOVES-Freshfields hires Cleary team led by M&A rainmaker Klingsberg

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register