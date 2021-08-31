Frontline Managed Services acquires legal IT consultancy in latest expansion

Downtown Atlanta is seen from the SkyView Atlanta, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Summary LOGICFORCE is Frontline's third acquisition this summer

Adds 50 professionals to IT managed services team

Frontline Managed Services has acquired legal information technology consultancy LOGICFORCE, adding more than 100 new law firm clients to its existing roster through the deal, the company said on Tuesday.

The deal marks the third acquisition for the Atlanta-based legal managed services provider since July, when Frontline expanded its offerings for law firms through deals with e-billing and invoice services provider InvoicePrep and IT provider Glasser Tech. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Frontline was known as Intelliteach until February, when the company rebranded to reflect growth of its administrative, financial and IT managed services offerings, it said at the time. Several months earlier, the company acquired managed services provider Hilltop Consultants.

As part of the new deal, Frontline said it gains a LOGICFORCE proprietary service that evaluates a law firm's technology and business goals to develop a plan to make the firm more profitable. Nashville-based LOGICFORCE also handles e-discovery, document review, IT optimization, cybersecurity and digital forensics services, according to its website.

LOGICFORCE's customers include midsize and large law firms, according to Frontline's announcement. It's own customer base includes more than 40% of the Am Law 200 firms in the U.S. and hundreds of midsize law firms, the company said.

The recent acquisitions give Frontline the opportunity to cross-sell its services with law firm clients, as well as expand geographically, said CEO Seelin Naidoo.

The deal dovetails with Frontline's "Office in a Box" strategy, Naidoo said, which he described as building out a variety of back office legal services for law firms, from conflicts checks to client intake to cash application to e-billing. The company can deliver those services from lower-cost markets inside and outside of the United States, he said.

Frontline adds 50 professionals to its IT managed services team through the deal, and LOGICFORCE CEO Gulam Zade and CFO and COO Bret Babcock will join the company's management team, Frontline said.

(UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that the financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.)