GE turns to Paul Weiss to navigate three-way split

Signage outside of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Cravath and Sullivan & Cromwell alums helm Paul Weiss deal team

Gibson Dunn also providing legal advice The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - As General Electric Co moves to carve itself into three public companies, it is turning once again to Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison for legal counsel on the deal.

Paul Weiss has advised GE on a string of complex transactions as it has worked to reconfigure its businesses in recent years, including the pending $30 billion sale of its aircraft leasing unit to AerCap Holdings NV and last year's $21.4 billion sale of its biopharmaceutical business to Danaher Corp.

GE said Tuesday that it plans to split into separate companies focusing on energy, healthcare and aviation. It will combine GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, and GE Digital and spin off the business in early 2024. GE will also separate the healthcare company, in which it expects to retain a stake of 19.9%, in early 2023. Following the split, it will become an aviation company, helmed by GE chief executive Larry Culp.

The Paul Weiss team advising GE is led by Scott Barshay, a former Cravath, Swaine & Moore partner who now leads Paul Weiss's corporate department; Steven Williams, a deputy chair of the corporate department; and Krishna Veeraraghavan, whose experience includes representing Anheuser-Busch InBev SA in its $123 billion merger with SABMiller Plc. Veeraraghavan joined Paul Weiss earlier this year from Sullivan & Cromwell.

Los Angeles-founded Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is also providing legal advice to GE. That team is led by Andrew Fabens, co-head of the firm's capital markets practice and James Moloney, a leader of its securities regulation and corporate governance practice.

GE said Paul Weiss is serving as "lead legal counsel." Investment banks Evercore Inc and PJT Partners Inc are serving as GE's lead financial advisors, with BofA Securities Inc and the Goldman Sachs Group Inc also providing financial advice.

Read more:

GE, an industrial conglomerate pioneer, to break up

Apollo, GE keep Paul Weiss busy as bigger deals dominate first quarter

Danaher wins U.S. approval to buy GE Biopharma, with conditions

Paul Weiss lures Amazon, AB InBev dealmaker Veeraraghavan from Sullivan & Cromwell