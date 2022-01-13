Genentech beats back Baxalta patent lawsuit over hemophilia drug

A logo is pictured on Swiss drug makers Roche plant in Kaiseraugst near Basel. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

(Reuters) - Roche's Genentech unit has shaken off claims by Takeda-owned drug maker Baxalta that Genentech's hemophilia drug Hemlibra infringes one of its patents, according to a Thursday order in Delaware federal court.

Visiting U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy Dyk, who normally sits on the patent-focused Federal Circuit, said in the order that the relevant parts of Baxalta's patent related to blood-clotting antibodies are invalid.

An opinion accompanying the order was filed under seal.

Baxalta, based in Westlake Village, California, is a subsidiary of Takeda's Shire unit. According to Baxalta's 2018 amended complaint, Shire is the world's leading provider of products for treating hemophilia.

Baxalta said in the complaint that Hemlibra infringes by working in the same way as its patented antibody. It asked the court for money damages and to block Genentech from selling the drug in the U.S. before its patent expired.

Roche sold $1.5 billion worth of Hemlibra in 2020 in the U.S., according to a company report.

Roche's Genentech asked the court last year to find that the patent was invalid, arguing among other things that the patent didn't describe Baxalta's antibody treatment in a way that would enable a skilled person to make or use it.

Dyk agreed on Thursday that the patent was invalid on those grounds and entered a judgment for Genentech.

Baxalta's attorney Michael Abernathy of Morgan Lewis & Bockius declined to comment, as did Genentech.

The case is Baxalta Inc v. Genentech Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:17-cv-00509.

For Baxalta: Michael Abernathy of Morgan Lewis & Bockius

For Genentech: Eric Alan Stone, Nicholas Groombridge, and Kenneth Gallo of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison

