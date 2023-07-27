Georgia-Pacific’s ‘Texas two-step’ pits state AGs against U.S. Chamber

(Reuters) - A pitch by asbestos plaintiffs for reconsideration of an appellate ruling that allows Georgia-Pacific to pause their lawsuits through a controversial corporate restructuring has now pitted the U.S. Chamber of Commerce against 20 states and the District of Columbia.

Those states, led by North Carolina, joined together earlier this month in a friend-of-the-court brief calling on the entire 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider a June 20 ruling by a divided three-judge panel that paused tens of thousands of asbestos suits against Georgia-Pacific.

The 4th Circuit majority said those suits were “related to” the bankruptcy of a Georgia-Pacific spin-off that was created, in a maneuver known as the Texas two-step, to bear all of the company’s asbestos liability while allowing the healthy, multibillion-dollar paper products business to stay out of Chapter 11.

The states said that the panel’s decision will encourage other companies to manipulate bankruptcy laws to evade tort claims – including claims asserted by state AGs.

“The panel's jurisdictional ruling in this case wrongly threatens amici states' sovereign power to enforce their civil consumer-protection and other laws,” the states said.

Not so, according to the Chamber and the American Tort Reform Association, which filed a brief this week urging the 4th Circuit to deny petitions to rehear the case.

The pro-business groups called the state AGs’ Texas two-step protest “especially unfounded.” Chapter 11 does not stay cases involving states’ exercise of their police powers, the Chamber said. And any other concerns expressed by the AGs, according to the Chamber, can easily be resolved if states intervene in bankruptcy proceedings -- which no state has in the Georgia-Pacific subsidiary's case.

Meanwhile, the Chamber said, corporate restructurings like Georgia-Pacific’s “are often the best way for businesses to address overwhelming tort liability while continuing to contribute to society.”

The dueling amicus briefs crystallize the (numbingly technical) debate over the propriety of corporate restructurings that seek to use Chapter 11 bankruptcy to resolve mass tort claims without subjecting the rest of the business to bankruptcy strictures.

Opponents like the state AGs say these restructurings twist the law to allow businesses to dodge mass tort litigation. Proponents say bankruptcy is a faster, fairer way to resolve claims without crippling otherwise healthy companies.

Courts are also divided on the feasibility of these tactics. As you know, the 3rd Circuit recently rejected Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) use of the Texas two-step to wall off potential liability for thousands of talc lawsuits. (J&J's spinoff, LTL Management, has since refiled for bankruptcy protection, arguing that it now has obtained the requisite support from talc claimants.) J&J maintains its talc products are safe.

3M (MMM.N) attempted a similar strategy to shield the parent company from more than 100,000 lawsuits by veterans who claim hearing loss from earplugs originally sold by a 3M subsidiary. A bankruptcy judge refused to stay the lawsuits against 3M, then, in June, dismissed the bankruptcy of the subsidiary, Aearo. 3M, which has denied liability in the earplug litigation, and plaintiffs are waiting for the 7th Circuit to rule on whether 3M was entitled to a stay of earplug lawsuits.

Plaintiffs who have challenged these restructurings have raised slightly different arguments, which only adds to the difficulty of understanding these complex issues at the intersection of bankruptcy law and civil procedure.

In the 4th Circuit litigation over the Georgia-Pacific spinoff, Bestwall, a committee of asbestos claimants and the representative for future asbestos plaintiffs argued that their claims against the non-bankrupt successor company were not related to the Bestwall bankruptcy. They also argued that the predecessor company, which the 4th Circuit calls "old Georgia-Pacific" improperly manufactured bankruptcy court jurisdiction by spinning off a new company to bear all of its asbestos liability and then sending the new company into Chapter 11.

The 4th Circuit majority rejected both arguments. The court found that lawsuits against new Georgia-Pacific are related to the Bestwall bankruptcy because of indemnity and funding agreements between the companies. It also said that old Georgia-Pacific did not improperly manufacture jurisdiction by splitting into two companies and sending the one bearing asbestos liability into bankruptcy. Old Georgia-Pacific, the majority said, would have faced asbestos lawsuits regardless of whether it engaged in the Texas two-step or not – and if old Georgia-Pacific had foregone the restructuring and sought bankruptcy, the bankruptcy court would have had jurisdiction.

Georgia-Pacific has said it stopped producing products containing asbestos back in the 1970s. It argues that through Bestwall's bankruptcy, it can establish a trust to pay valid claims in a timely manner.

In their petitions for rehearing, the asbestos claimants' committee and the representative for future claimants emphasized the dissenting opinion from Judge Robert King, who called Georgia-Pacific’s restructuring a “corporate shell game.” The entire 4th Circuit, they said, must step in to assure that it does not become a haven for wealthy companies abusing the bankruptcy system to insulate themselves from both mass tort lawsuits and bankruptcy oversight.

Bestwall and Georgia-Pacific responded that there’s no need for the entire court to review a panel ruling that did not even address the broad question of whether companies can properly use the Texas two-step maneuver. The majority merely held that new Georgia-Pacific can pause asbestos litigation while Bestwall remains in Chapter 11, the companies argued. The more procedurally appropriate means of challenging the restructuring, they said, would be through a motion to dismiss the bankruptcy or an objection to a proposed plan to resolve the bankruptcy.

The companies, like their friends at the U.S. Chamber and ATRA, also criticized the state AGs who filed an amicus brief calling for rehearing. The AGs, said Georgia-Pacific and Bestwall, should allow the bankruptcy court to do its job.

The North Carolina AG’s office declined to comment on criticism from the Chamber and the companies.

Bestwall’s lawyers at Jones Day and Georgia-Pacific’s counsel at Debevoise & Plimpton did not respond to my query.

Future asbestos claimants are represented by Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor. The claimants’ committee is represented by Robinson & Cole and Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick. Lawyers from those firms also did not respond to queries.

