Gibson Dunn financial institutions co-chair jumps to King & Spalding

Summary Law firms Matthew Biben previously co-led the banking industry group at Debevoise & Plimpton

(Reuters) - King & Spalding on Tuesday said it has lured banking litigator Matthew Biben away from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, where he was co-chair of the firm's financial institutions practice.

Biben's departure comes nearly three years after he joined Gibson Dunn from Debevoise & Plimpton, where he co-led that firm's banking industry group. Biben has also held in-house roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co and The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

Biben will be a partner in King & Spalding's New York office.

"The draw here was the people and the culture," Biben said of his latest move.

While at Gibson Dunn, Biben represented a group of lenders who are involved in the Chapter 11 restructuring of U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturer Mallinckrodt Plc.

At Debevoise, Biben represented Toyota Motor Credit Corp when it agreed to pay $21.9 million in restitution to thousands of African-American, Asian and Pacific Islander customers in 2016. The U.S. government said Toyota charged them higher interest rates on auto loans than white borrowers with comparable creditworthiness.

The U.S. and Toyota entered into a voluntary agreement to resolve the claims, although Toyota said it "respectfully disagrees with the agencies’ methodologies to determine whether industry lending practices have been discriminatory.”

Biben said he could not give "specifics" about his clients, but expects many will join him at King & Spalding.

Read More:

Mallinckrodt builds restructuring support with lender deal

Toyota Motor Credit settles with U.S. over racial bias in auto loans

