Gilead sues Lupin over proposed generic of Symtuza HIV drug

Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company in Oceanside, California, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Summary

Summary Related documents Lupin accused of infringing single-pill HIV drug patents

Plaintiff Gilead makes ingredients used in Janssen drug

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc has said an Indian generic drugmaker's proposed version of the HIV drug Symtuza infringes its patents, in a lawsuit in Delaware federal court.

Gilead accused Lupin Pharmaceuticals of infringing two patents with its Abbreviated New Drug Application for the generic in a complaint entered on Tuesday. ANDAs, which companies file for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of generic drugs, assert that the relevant drug patents are invalid or that the generic wouldn't infringe, and open the applicant to infringement claims from the patent owner.

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals makes and sells Symtuza, a single pill with four ingredients including three components licensed from Gilead. Belgium-based Janssen isn't named as a plaintiff in the complaint. Gilead's patents at issue relate to the ingredient tenofovir alafenamide.

Foster City, California-based Gilead made $488 million in shared revenue from sales of the drug last year, while Johnson & Johnson made more than $2 billion from Symtuza and other HIV drugs, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lupin, Gilead, and Janssen didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Gilead's attorneys Charlotte Jacobsen of Ropes & Gray and Jack Blumenfeld of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell.

The case is Gilead Sciences Inc v. Lupin Ltd, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:21-cv-01615.

For Gilead: Charlotte Jacobsen of Ropes & Gray and Jack Blumenfeld of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell