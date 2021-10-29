Gilstrap discloses potential Microsoft, Walmart conflicts in closed patent cases

A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Summary Letter says Gilstrap's wife invested in trust that held company stock

Also names IBM, Target, JP Morgan as potential conflicts

Asks for party responses within 30 days

(Reuters) - An East Texas federal court on Friday disclosed that a judge with one of the busiest patent dockets in the country had potential financial conflicts in dozens of closed patent cases involving Microsoft, Walmart, Target and others.

In letters on Friday to the parties in those cases, David O'Toole, the clerk of the court, said that it was brought to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's attention that "a trust in which his spouse has an interest" held stock in the companies, which also include IBM, JP Morgan, Home Depot and many others, while he presided over cases brought between 2011 and 2018.

The letters come in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report last month highlighting certain federal judges' alleged financial conflicts in disputes they oversaw. The report said Gilstrap had conflicts in 138 cases, more than any other of the 130 federal judges identified in the story.

In Friday's letters, O'Toole said "the trust's ownership of stock neither affected nor impacted Chief Judge Gilstrap's decisions, if he in fact made any decisions, in this case. However, the trust's stock ownership may have required recusal under the Code of Conduct for United States Judges, and thus, Chief Judge Gilstrap directed that I notify the parties."

Some of the letters also said Gilstrap himself owned stock in McDonald's and Alcoa during cases in his Marshall, Texas, court, and that even though U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Payne dismissed them before he took any action, the stock ownership would have required Gilstrap's recusal.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, Gilstrap said that he "believed he didn't need to recuse himself from some cases because they required little or no action on his part, and in other cases because the stocks were in a trust created for his wife without her stock-picking input."

The court asked the parties to respond to the possibility that Gilstrap should have disqualified himself from hearing the cases under the code of conduct for federal judges.

The letters cited guidance from the Judicial Conference's Codes of Conduct committee, which said parties may "determine what relief they may seek and a court (without the disqualified judge) will decide the legal consequence, if any, arising from the participation of the disqualified judge."

The court gave the parties 30 days to respond and said the responses will be considered by another judge without Gilstrap's participation.

Microsoft and Home Depot declined to comment. Gilstrap's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did other companies named in the letters.

Lawmakers introduced legislation Monday in both houses of the U.S. Congress that would require judges to report stock trades over $1,000 within 45 days and post their financial disclosures online. The federal judiciary has said it would review its conflict-screening process, and the chair of the federal judiciary's ethics committee said at a Tuesday hearing that it was developing a new electronic system for processing judges' financial disclosures more quickly.

