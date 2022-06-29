Goldman M&A veteran Michael Carr to retire - memo

The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Companies Goldman Sachs Group Inc Follow

June 28 (Reuters) - Top Goldman Sachs rainmaker Michael Carr, a veteran banker who advised on some of the biggest corporate takeovers in history and oversaw a boom in dealmaking at Wall Street's premier investment bank, is retiring from the firm.

Carr, who became co-chair of the bank's global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business during a leadership reshuffle in 2020, led Goldman's powerhouse advisory group during an era that witnessed an unprecedented takeover boom.

During his tenure, Goldman advised on mega deals including the $130 billion tie-up between U.S. chemical giants DuPont and Dow Chemical Co and AbbVie's $63 billion deal for Botox maker Allergan.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Over the course of his extensive career at the firm, Michael has been the consummate advisor to our clients' corporate boards and leadership teams as they considered and pursued a wide range of strategic transactions," Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Goldman spokesperson. Carr will stay on as an advisory director at Goldman, according to the memo.

Carr joined the investment bank as a partner in 1998 from Salomon Smith Barney, a year before Goldman went public. From 2000 to 2004, Carr was based in Hong Kong where he oversaw the advisory group in Asia, excluding Japan, before returning to New York to lead the bank's industrials and natural resources group.

He took over as the Americas M&A head for Goldman in 2011, before being elevated to global co-head of M&A in 2015.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anirban Sen in New York; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.