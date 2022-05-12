Goldman presses 2nd Circ to put teeth in Supreme Court class certification ruling

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Remember all the excitement in the securities class action defense bar last June, when the U.S. Supreme Court delivered its decision in a long-running case against Goldman Sachs Group Inc?

Pause the cheering, defense lawyers: Goldman contends in a new brief at the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that despite last year's huzzahs, securities class action defendants and their lawyers should be more worried than ever about the precedent from its case.

According to the bank, the trial judge overseeing its case, U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty of Manhattan, badly misconstrued the Supreme Court’s decision when he certified a shareholder class for the third time last December. And under Crotty’s interpretation of the Supreme Court’s directives, Goldman told the 2nd Circuit, shareholders will be able to sue as a class whenever they can claim a company’s general disclosures were related to subsequent revelations of misconduct.

“Unless the district court’s decision is reversed, future plaintiffs can easily locate among a company’s voluminous public statements a generic statement that implicates the same subject as any misconduct,” argued the bank’s lawyers from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Sullivan & Cromwell. “A finding of price impact (and class certification) would become nearly automatic whenever misconduct is alleged and a company’s stock price declines.”

That was not the outcome Goldman Sachs was hoping for after its trip to the Supreme Court last year. Goldman has long insisted that the alleged misstatements shareholders cited in the 2010 class action -- which dates back to the bank’s creation and sale of complex mortgage-backed securities, including the notorious Abacus collateralized debt obligation – were too anodyne and generic to have impacted the bank’s share price.

The Supreme Court, as you surely recall, ruled last June that trial judges may consider the nature of a defendant’s alleged misstatements in weighing whether those representations affected the defendant’s stock price. (Price impact is a key prerequisite for shareholder class certification.)

I told you after the justices’ decision that defense lawyers were eager to capitalize on the court's holding, especially in cases alleging that a company’s misrepresentations artificially propped up its share price. Defense lawyers said the Supreme Court ruling would allow them to argue that trial judges should be skeptical about shareholder class actions based on generic statements about corporate principles because anodyne representations don't affect investors' trading decisions.

The 2nd Circuit agreed last August that the Supreme Court had changed the rules for securities class certification. Judges Richard Wesley, Denny Chin and Richard Sullivan sent the case back to Crotty, citing “new ideas” in the opinion by Justice Amy Coney Barrett. In particular, the 2nd Circuit highlighted the Supreme Court’s admonition that shareholders’ price impact theory in inflation maintenance cases, like the class action against Goldman, “starts to break down when there is a mismatch between the contents of the misrepresentation and the corrective disclosure.” Barrett explicitly cautioned against cases premised on general statements allegedly disproved by specific revelations.

Goldman asserted on remand before Crotty that its case paralleled Barrett’s hypothetical: Its alleged misrepresentations were generic statements about business principles and conflict avoidance, but the disclosures that allegedly revealed the falsity of those statements were specific reports about the U.S. government's investigation of Goldman’s purported conflicts in the creation and sale of controversial mortgage-referencing securities.

Crotty nevertheless recertified the Goldman class last December. As I’ve reported, the trial judge said the bank’s alleged misstatements were not as amorphous as the example Barrett used in the Supreme Court opinion. Goldman said in one of the contested statements that it had anti-conflict policies and procedures, Crotty said. That representation, according to the judge, was related to the subsequent revelation that it had worked with a hedge fund director in assembling a doomed-to-fail CDO. So, according to Crotty, there was no glaring mismatch between the alleged misrepresentations and the corrective disclosure.

The 2nd Circuit agreed in March to review Crotty’s latest class certification decision, after a full-court press by Goldman and the bank’s amici. The underlying case is stayed until the 2nd Circuit rules on this third interlocutory appeal of class certification.

Goldman shareholders are represented by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, Labaton Sucharow and Goldstein & Russell. Spencer Burkholz of Robbins Geller declined to comment on Goldman’s new brief at the 2nd Circuit. In their brief opposing interlocutory review, investors insisted that Crotty had faithfully applied instructions from the Supreme Court and that Goldman was “distorting” the record to argue otherwise.

Goldman’s new brief asserts that Crotty’s ruling will embolden plaintiffs' lawyers to sue whenever a company’s price drops in response to a specific event. The trial judge, according to the bank, set the bar too low when he held that an anodyne statement about business aspirations can be the basis of a securities fraud case as long as the subsequent revelation “implicated” the same subject matter as the allegedly false representation.

“Given the tangle of voluntary and mandatory disclosures,” the bank argued, “companies are apt to say something on most subjects, if the subject is defined at a high enough level of generality.”

Goldman also argued that 2nd Circuit precedent in securities class actions based on the inflation-maintenance theory requires the alleged misstatement to be specifically contradicted by subsequent corrective revelations. Crotty’s ruling, the bank said, throws the door open to cases outside the bounds of that precedent.

“The district court’s two mutually reinforcing errors stripped the Supreme Court’s ruling of its practical import,” the brief said.

Shareholders’ brief is due in July. Based on their brief opposing interlocutory appeal, I’m expecting plaintiffs' lawyers to argue that the Supreme Court’s “mismatch” framework is nowhere near as rigid as Goldman contends. “The Supreme Court required courts to consider the level of mismatch as part of its broader consideration of ‘all record evidence relevant to price impact,’” shareholders said in their previous 2nd Circuit brief. “That is exactly what the district court did here.”

