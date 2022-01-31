Goodwin, Kirkland help steer investment firms' $16.5 bln Citrix buy

Summary

(Reuters) - Four major U.S. law firms are working on software maker Citrix Systems Inc's deal to be acquired by affiliates of Elliott Investment Management LP and Vista Equity Partners for $16.5 billion, including debt.

Goodwin Procter is guiding Florida-based Citrix, which said on Monday that it had agreed to the acquisition.

Kirkland & Ellis is advising Vista and its portfolio company Tibco Software In, which will merge with Citrix. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Debevoise & Plimpton are counseling Elliott affiliate Evergreen Coast Capital on mergers and acquisitions and financing matters, respectively.

The investment firms will be able to further tap into the pandemic-driven boom in cloud computing through their deal to take Citrix private.

Goodwin said in a statement that lawyers advising Citrix are the firm's vice chairman and global chair of its M&A practice, Stuart Cable; co-chair of the firm's public M&A and corporate governance practices, Lisa Haddad; business law partner Jacqueline Mercier; counsel Chris Versfelt; private equity partner Kristopher Ring; and technology M&A co-chair Joshua Zachariah.

Kirkland said in a statement that corporate partners David Klein, Chelsea Darnell, Daniel Wolf, Stuart Casillas and Simon Root are advising Vista and Tibco.

Evergreen has tapped Gibson Dunn’s private equity co-chair Richard Birns, and corporate partners Andrew Kaplan and Kristen Poole, the firm said in a statement.

The buyer is also working with the chair of Debevoise's finance group, Ryan Rafferty, and finance partner Jeffrey Ross, the firm said.

