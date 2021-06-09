Goodwin, Ropes, Sidley support Datavant and Ciox’s $7 bln union

Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the Goodwin Procter law firm in Washington, D.C., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Goodwin Procter, Ropes & Gray and Sidley Austin have added health data companies Datavant Inc and Ciox Health’s $7 billion merger to the list of deals they’re advising on this year.

The data firm tie-up, announced on Wednesday, will create the largest health data network in the United States and encompass more than 2,000 U.S. hospitals and 15,000 clinics, as well as data analytics companies and government agencies, according to the press release.

The combined company will take Datavant’s name. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

Datavant provides data-sharing services to the healthcare industry. The San Francisco-based company has tapped a Goodwin team led by mergers and acquisitions partners Alessandra Simons and Jean Lee, and counsel John Corrigan for guidance.

The transaction comes after Datavant said in October 2020 that it had raised $40 million in Series B financing from investors including Transformation Capital Partners LP and the venture investment units of Johnson & Johnson and Cigna.

On the other side of the merger, Ropes & Gray is working with Alpharetta, Georgia-based Ciox and its backer, investment firm New Mountain Capital LLC. The Ropes & Gray team is headed by private equity partners Andrew Silver and Garrett Charon, and private equity and M&A partner John Sorkin.

New Mountain Capital is a longtime Ropes & Gray client. Most recently, the firm advised the investor on the closing of its acquisition of infrastructure maintenance provider Aegion Corp, according to a May firm press release.

The New York investment firm is backing the deal along with other existing investors, including Roivant Sciences Ltd, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund and Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (Labcorp), Wednesday’s press release said.

Sixth Street and Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s West Street Strategic Solutions provided new capital for the transaction.

A Sidley Austin team led by private equity partners Alexander Temel and Dan Rawner advised return clients Sixth Street and Goldman Sachs Asset Management on their investments. The firm advised a Goldman Sachs unit on an investment in another health technology company in 2019, when Goldman Sachs Private Capital contributed to healthcare booking platform DocPlanner Group, according to a firm press release.

Ropes & Gray, Sidley Austin and Goodwin are all among the top 25 law firms advising on M&A transactions in 2021, according to data firm Refinitiv.

The financial data provider says more than 23,100 M&A transactions worth a combined roughly $2.5 trillion have hit the private and public markets so far this year.

