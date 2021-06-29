Goodwin, White & Case support COVID-19 drug maker Pardes SPAC union

Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the Goodwin Procter law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Goodwin Procter and White & Case are guiding COVID-19 drug maker Pardes Biosciences Inc’s plans to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company FS Development Corp. II.

The combined company will take Pardes’s name and list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “PRDS,” the companies said on Tuesday.

California-based Pardes is making a drug to treat or prevent the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The life sciences company has paired up with Goodwin Procter for support on the transaction. The firm’s team is led by life sciences partners Deepa Rich, Sam Zucker and James Xu.

On the other side of the deal, FS Development Corp. II has turned to repeat counselor White & Case.

The firm previously advised the blank check company on its February initial public offering with a team led by capital markets partners Joel Rubinstein and Colin Diamond, and counsel Daniel Nussen, according to regulatory filings. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom represented the underwriters.

Blank check companies, or special purpose acquisition companies, raise funds through initial public offerings to later merge with privately held companies and take them public.

The SPAC is backed by San Francisco-based venture capital and private equity firm Foresite Capital, the deal announcement says.

White & Case has also advised the health care investor’s other SPACs. The firm counseled FS Development Corp on its merger with Gemini Therapeutics, according to an October 2020 press release.

Pardes’s combination with FS Development Corp is expected to close in October.

The companies said the transaction will create roughly $276 million in proceeds, including a $75 million private investment in public equity (PIPE).

The PIPE investors include RA Capital Management, T. Rowe Price Associates Inc and Gilead Sciences, among others.

The blank check company’s financial and capital markets advisers are Jefferies LLC and SVB Leerink.

SPAC mergers continue to beef up law firm's revenues despite a slowdown because of new guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

There have been 200 SPAC mergers announced so far this year, a more than 640.7% increase from the same time last year.

Goodwin partner Rich told Reuters in a statement that although the capital markets seemed to have slowed down this summer, life science companies are still faring well in attracting investments for transactions like SPAC mergers.

"Any company that has good product and a pipeline, we're seeing there continues to be an interest in quality investors putting their money into them," Rich said.

Zucker, another Goodwin partner, said the SEC could issue further guidance, like changing its stance on how companies report financial projections, that could decrease the pace of SPAC mergers.

"I think they're going to probably try to take an organized look at the differences between those two alternatives to going public, and try and reduce some of the differences," Zucker said.

