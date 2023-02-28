Google advertising antitrust cases caught in a tangled web over venue

Companies

(Reuters) - Sweeping antitrust litigation challenging Google LLC’s dominance of online advertising has become a three-way tussle over venue, with a possible fight over the precedential weight of rulings by a multidistrict litigation judge lurking in the background.

On Monday, lawyers for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to sever and transfer a case by Texas and seven other states from a consolidated antitrust case in Manhattan federal court against Google and its parent, Alphabet Inc. Texas and its allied state AGs told the judicial panel that under a recently enacted federal law, the State Antitrust Enforcement Act, the AGs’ suit must be moved back to federal court in Plano, Texas, where Paxton originally filed the case.

The multidistrict litigation panel, as you may recall, previously rejected similar arguments from Texas’ outside counsel from the Lanier Law Firm and Keller Postman back in 2021, when the panel consolidated the AGs’ suit and a bevy of private cases under the supervision of U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel of Manhattan.

By all accounts, Castel has since moved the litigation expeditiously, issuing a key ruling last September that kept alive most of the AGs’ antitrust claims against Google.

Nevertheless, the Texas AG wants out. His argument: At the time of the initial consolidation in 2021, the State Antitrust Enforcement Act – which protects the right of state AGs to pick the venue for their antitrust suits – had not yet been enacted into law. But President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan bill in December. So now, Paxton and his allies told the multidistrict litigation panel in Monday’s filing, the panel must return their case to Texas.

I suspect Google will oppose that demand for transfer. (Neither Google counsel from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer nor Texas counsel from Lanier and Keller Postman responded to my emails.)

Based on Texas’ brief, it seems like the critical question will be whether the new law applies retroactively to Texas' case. Texas contends that it does, both because the law changes only a procedural rule in a pending case and because the new law stripped the multidistrict litigation panel of jurisdiction over Texas’ case, effectively nullifying the transfer to Manhattan.

Texas and its allies implied that one way or another, their case is going to be heard in Texas. If the panel refuses to transfer their case, their brief said, some or all of the state AGs allied with Texas could dismiss the New York case and refile a new suit in Plano that would indisputably be exempt from transfer under the new federal law.

That would be messy, the Texas brief argued, so it would be “cleanest and most efficient” for the MDL panel just to do what Texas wants.

The Texas transfer bid, meanwhile, is not the only venue fight in the Google advertising antitrust litigation. In January, the U.S. Justice Department and eight other states filed their own suit, asserting claims that overlapped substantially with the allegations before Castel in the consolidated litigation in Manhattan. The Justice Department – whose cases are not subject to transfer by the MDL panel – opted not to file its case in the consolidated Manhattan litigation but to sue in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

That didn’t make sense to Google, which moved earlier this month for the Virginia judge, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, to transfer the Justice Department suit to New York. Google’s Freshfields lawyers argued that it would be a waste of judicial resources to ask a second federal judge to oversee a “strikingly similar” case that features the same discovery and witnesses — and stems from an investigation DOJ conducted alongside the Texas AG — as the consolidated litigation before Castel.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment. Brinkema has scheduled a March 10 hearing on Google’s transfer motion.

Here’s where things get really convoluted. Google’s bid to transfer the Justice Department case, as I mentioned, relies heavily on New York’s oversight of the Texas case. But now Texas is trying to move its case back to Texas, potentially undercutting Google’s argument that the most efficient course is for the entire litigation to be handled by Castel.

The Texas AG’s lawyers have asked the Multidistrict Litigation panel to expedite its transfer request, but the dispute certainly won’t be decided before the hearing next week before Brinkema on Google’s motion to move the Justice Department case to New York.

Texas’ threat to dismiss its half-litigated suit in New York in favor of a refiling a case in Texas has additional implications. Remember, the Manhattan judge overseeing the consolidated cases has already ruled on Google’s motion to dismiss claims by the Texas AG and his allies. Most of their case survived Castel’s exhaustive, 92-page opinion, but the judge did toss the AGs’ claim that Google colluded with Facebook Inc. (Facebook is not a defendant.)

Will Texas attempt to revive those claims if its case moves to Texas? Its brief requesting transfer asserts repeatedly that the new law deprives Castel, the Manhattan judge, of authority over Texas’ claims. The Texas AG also contends that the law is retroactive. So I can imagine arguments by Paxton and his allies that they should not be bound by the decision of a judge who did not have jurisdiction over their case.

That’s sheerly a guess – I asked Texas’ outside counsel if they intended to re-litigate Google’s dismissal motion if the case goes back to Texas, and they didn’t respond. I can’t think of another case in which an MDL judge was stripped of jurisdiction after entering a substantive ruling, so I don’t know if Castel’s decision would be considered the law of the case or if issue preclusion would apply.

At least the Manhattan judge got a thank you from Texas and its allies. In their letter informing Castel of the new transfer bid, they said they “would be remiss if [we] didn’t take a moment to express their appreciation to the court for its hard work and dedication.”

But they’d rather be in Texas.

