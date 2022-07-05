Google balks at 'excessive' fee request in sanctions dustup

A view of the main lobby of building BV200, during a tour of Google's new Bay View Campus in Mountain View, California, U.S. May 16, 2022. Picture taken May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google LLC is contesting a legal fee request from plaintiffs' lawyers in a privacy lawsuit in California federal court, calling it "excessive" and questioning the role that veteran trial lawyer David Boies played while billing at $1,950 an hour.

Google's filing in San Jose, California federal court on July 1 was a response to the plaintiffs' request for more than $1.07 million in fees and expenses as a sanction against the tech company for alleged litigation-related misconduct.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen in May said she will allow the plaintiffs' attorneys at firms including Boies-founded Boies Schiller Flexner, and Susman Godfrey to recoup some compensation as a penalty against Google.

She said the tech company failed to disclose certain pieces of evidence in a timely manner.

The two sides are now fighting over how much Google should pay.

Google's attorneys at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan argued in their new filing that the plaintiffs "should be required to provide detailed time records."

The attorneys also claimed the requested fees "are excessive because they seek reimbursement for time spent on myriad unidentified tasks performed by attorneys who have not otherwise been involved in this litigation."

The plaintiffs' fee request seeks compensation for 49 hours, or about $96,000, for Boies' work in the case.

Google's attorneys said the plaintiffs had not offered a "justification for their decision to have David Boies get up to speed to argue the complex issues in the sanctions motion."

"Mr. Boies has not previously participated in this case, and charges an hourly rate significantly higher ($1,950 per hour) than the many other plaintiffs' attorneys who were already well versed in the issues at hand," the Quinn Emanuel lawyers said.

A Boies Schiller representative said in an email on Tuesday the firm is "happy to compare our billing rates and total charges with those of Google's counsel — as well as the results achieved."

Google and a lawyer for the company at Quinn Emanuel did not immediately comment on Tuesday.

The plaintiffs' lawyers represent consumers who alleged Google surreptitiously collected web data on them while using what the company calls its "Incognito" private browsing mode.

Google's attorneys have denied the company has violated privacy rights, and earlier urged van Keulen not to impose sanctions.

The case is Brown v. Google LLC, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 4:20-cv-03664.

For plaintiffs: Mark Mao of Boies Schiller Flexner; Bill Carmody of Susman Godfrey; and John Yanchunis of Morgan & Morgan

For Google: Andrew Schapiro of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

