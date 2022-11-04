Google fights sanctions bid over 'chat' evidence in app story antitrust case

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms

Law firms Related documents Epic Games, others accuse Google of deleting evidence

Google's lawyers call bid "meritless"















(Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc on Thursday denied claims in an antitrust case in California federal court that the company had deleted employees' electronic "chats" to deprive plaintiffs of evidence in their case alleging anticompetitive conduct within the Google Play Store.

Lawyers for Google at law firms Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and at Munger, Tolles & Olson in a court filing said the company had taken appropriate steps "to preserve and produce" evidence of employees' internal chats. The company called the plaintiffs' bid for sanctions "meritless" and asked U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco to reject the bid.

Donato is presiding over a series of related cases brought since 2020 by "Fortnite" maker Epic Games Inc, consumers and dozens of U.S. states challenging alleged exclusionary practices in how Google runs its app store. Google has denied the claims.

A Google spokesperson on Friday declined to comment about the dispute over chat evidence, and lawyers for plaintiffs did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Judges are regularly called on to referee pretrial fights over evidence, and parties can ask courts to impose sanctions on one side for not following rules.

Google has produced information including contracts, emails, transactional data and other records as part of the litigation.

Last month, the plaintiffs' lawyers leading cases against Google jointly asked Donato to punish Google for the alleged destruction of "substantive" chat-related information relevant to the pending antitrust claims.

The attorneys argued Google deleted employee chats "even after this litigation commenced."

In its response, Google said it has disclosed "thousands of chats and millions of other documents in this litigation." The company denied that it was required to "automatically preserve every chat from every custodian, regardless of relevance."

Google's lawyers broadly also disputed the value of chat logs. They said chats, unlike email, "are typically used by Google employees to discuss non-substantive issues and coordinate simple logistics, such as employees' availability for meetings or video calls."

The plaintiffs said they want the court to make an "adverse inference" statement to jurors that Google had an obligation to maintain chat evidence and that it failed to do so.

Jurors would be told, if the court issues such a statement, that they can assume the missing information would have been beneficial to the plaintiffs.

The case is In re Google Play Consumer Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-05761-JD.

For Epic: Paul Riehle of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, and Christine Varney of Cravath, Swaine & Moore

For consumers: Karma Giulianelli of Bartlit Beck, and Hae Sung Nam of Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer

For states: Brendan Glackin of Utah's attorney general office

For Google: Glenn Pomerantz of Munger, Tolles & Olson; Brian Rocca of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Read more:

Google hit with $971,000 sanction for litigation misconduct in privacy suit

Lawyer David Boies bills $1,950 hourly in Google case, court filing shows

Facebook privacy judge mulls 'meaningful' sanctions in light of settlement











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.