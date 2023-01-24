Google fires back at Republican National Committee lawsuit over spam email

Summary

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google LLC on Monday denied partisan animus spurred the technology company to send Republican National Committee messages to the spam boxes of Google email users, in a bid to dismiss the political organization's lawsuit in California federal court.

The RNC in October sued Google in Sacramento, California, alleging violations of state civil rights laws, unfair competition and other provisions. The complaint claimed Google was "discriminating" against the RNC based on its conservative views and had sent the organization's bulk emails for election fundraising and other matters to spam folders.

In a court filing, lawyers for Google at law firm Perkins Coie called the allegations "far-fetched theory" and a "dark conspiracy." The lawyers said "nothing in the complaint shows or even suggests that Google's spam filtering decisions were motivated by political animus or any other illegitimate motive."

"Gmail's spam filtering policies apply equally to emails from all senders, whether they are politically affiliated or not," Google's lawyers told U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley. Google said users' actions "'teach' Gmail how best to sort incoming email based on user preferences."

The RNC's lawyers at Dhillon Law Group and Consovoy McCarthy did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Harmeet Dhillon, whose law firm is based in San Francisco, represented Donald Trump in his lawsuit challenging the Jan. 6 U.S. congressional committee's subpoena to him. In December, she said she would seek to serve as chair of the RNC.

Google's lawyers at Perkins Coie include former Obama-era federal judge Abdul Kallon and Michael Huston, a veteran appellate lawyer.

Google's effort to dismiss the lawsuit comes days after the U.S. Federal Election Commission ruled for Google in a complaint that alleged it had disproportionately labeled more campaign emails for Republicans as spam compared to Democrats during the 2020 presidential cycle.

"As the FEC's recent bipartisan decision confirmed, we don't filter emails for political purposes and like the FEC complaint, this suit is without merit," José Castañeda, a Google spokesperson, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Google said in Monday's court filing that the RNC, unlike a group of other political entities, did not participate in a pilot program during the 2022 midterm elections "that would have allowed its emails to avoid otherwise-applicable forms of spam detection." Google said the FEC had approved the pilot.

The RNC's lawsuit is set for a court hearing on April 20.

The case is Republican National Committee v. Google Inc, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, No. 2:22-cv-01904.

For RNC: Harmeet Dhillon of Dhillon Law Group; Thomas McCarthy of Consovoy McCarthy

For Google: Abdul Kallon, Sunita Bali and Michael Huston of Perkins Coie

