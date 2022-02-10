Google hit with $20 million verdict in Nest thermostat patent trial

A Nest thermostat is installed in a home in Provo, Utah, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/George Frey

Energy management company EcoFactor said Google mimics its energy-efficiency technology

(Reuters) - Alphabet's Google owes $20 million for violating an energy-management company's patent rights with its Nest smart thermostat, a West Texas jury said Thursday.

Technology in Google Nest devices infringes EcoFactor's patented method for automatically reducing energy usage during peak demand, the jury found.

Palo Alto, California-based EcoFactor sells smart home energy-efficiency services through utilities, HVAC companies, and broadband providers. It sued Google for patent infringement in 2020.

Google denied the claims and argued EcoFactor's patents were invalid. The jury found Thursday that Google infringed one of the patents and awarded EcoFactor a lump sum of just over $20 million.

EcoFactor has also filed ongoing lawsuits against Amazon, Ecobee, Vivint and others in West Texas over smart-thermostat technology.

EcoFactor attorney Reza Mirzaie of Russ August & Kabat said the company was grateful the jury protected its "foundational" intellectual property and held Google accountable for infringing it.

"The only place in the world that a small-but-innovative company like EcoFactor is on equal footing with Google is inside a courtroom, in front of a jury," Mirzaie said.

Google and its attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright presided.

The case is EcoFactor Inc v. Google LLC, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 6:20-cv-00075.

For EcoFactor: Reza Mirzaie of Russ August & Kabat

For Google: Robert Van Nest of Keker Van Nest & Peters

