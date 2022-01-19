GOP veteran Fred Fielding joins firm with former Trump lawyer Cipollone

Summary

(Reuters) - Former Trump presidential counsel Pat Cipollone welcomed veteran Republican lawyer Fred Fielding, who served as White House Counsel under Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, to the Washington, D.C., office of Ellis George Cipollone O’Brien Annaguey.

Fielding, 82, joins Cipollone and other former Trump officials as an of counsel. The Los Angeles-based Ellis George Cipollone, formerly known as Browne George Ross O’Brien Annaguey & Ellis, changed its name in October when Cipollone launched the D.C. office along with Pat Philbin and Kate Todd, and other Trump administration alumni.

“It is a great blessing to be working with him," Cipollone said in an interview Wednesday, noting that Fielding's government experience makes him an ideal fit for the firm.

According to Cipollone, the firm's D.C. office now has about 10 lawyers, but he says he has plans to grow.

"We are looking for people that bring significant litigation skills and other facets of the D.C. experience," Todd, the office's managing partner, said.

Fielding, who spent a large part of his private practice at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, retired from his role as a partner in December 2019, a firm spokesperson confirmed.

Fielding served in an advisory role during Trump's presidential transition and helped him set up a trust to address business conflicts. Fielding was not available for comment on Wednesday.

