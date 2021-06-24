Government contractor was not 'employer' under WARN Act - 4th Circ

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals courts on Thursday said a government contractor that abruptly shuttered three years ago was not an "employer" covered by the federal law requiring advanced notice of layoffs because of the law's unique definition of who counts as a part-time employee.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a Virginia federal judge who had found that FCI Enterprises LLC violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act by shutting down in 2018 after the company was unable to secure a loan to remain solvent.

The court said FCI only had 91 full-time employees at the time of the layoffs - nine fewer than is required for the WARN Act's notification requirements to apply to a business. That count excluded dozens of employees who worked full time but had been with FCI for less than six months, making them part-time employees under the law.

Brad Weiss of Charapp & Weiss, who represents the 22 workers who had sued FCI, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did lawyers at Vedder Price who represent the company.

Chantilly, Virginia-based FCI provided financial, engineering, cybersecurity, and IT services to government agencies, including on military bases. FCI's owners had purchased the company in 2016 with a two-year $10 million loan, according to court filings.

The loan came due in 2018, but FCI was unable to secure an additional loan to keep the business afloat. In October, FCI's creditor seized all of the money in its bank accounts - about $1.8 million - leaving the company unable to pay employees.

Twenty-two workers sued the company a month later, claiming FCI violated the WARN Act by failing to provide at least 60 days notice before laying off its workforce.

The WARN Act applies only to "any business enterprise that employs ... 100 or more employees, excluding part-time employees." The law defines part-time employees as those who have been employed for fewer than six of the 12 months preceding the date on which notice is required.

U.S. District Judge Rossie Alston in Alexandria, Virginia sided with the plaintiffs in 2019 after a trial.

FCI appealed, and the 4th Circuit on Thursday agreed with the company that Alston had chosen the wrong date on which to calculate how many full-time employees the company had.

Alston had found that FCI had about 130 full-time employees six months prior to August 2018, when the company would have been required to give 60 days notice.

But nearly 50 of those workers had been employed by FCI for fewer than six months, the 4th Circuit found. The company had about 10 additional full-time employees who were not listed in a payroll report, bringing its total full-time workforce to 91 people, the court said.

"No matter who bears the fault for FCI’s sudden shutdown and the termination of its employees, the plaintiffs cannot find relief within the ambit of the WARN Act," Circuit Judge Julius Richardson wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Robert King and Barbara Keenan.

The case is Schmidt v. FCI Enterprises LLC, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-2384.

For the plaintiffs: Brad Weiss of Charapp & Weiss

For FCI: Anand Vijay Ramana of Vedder Price