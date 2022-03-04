Government lawyer previews fight over abuse claims in nursing home bankruptcy

Summary

(Reuters) - A lawyer for the U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog on Friday signaled the government would object to

a Florida-based nursing home operator's approach to dealing with potential abuse and negligence claims in its plan to wind down its operations.

Joseph McMahon, representing the U.S. Trustee's office, said during a hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens in Wilmington, Delaware, that his office will challenge what he described as non-consensual releases of certain legal claims brought by residents and their families against Gulf Coast Health Care and people and entities with ties to the company.

Gulf Coast, which operates 28 nursing homes across Florida, Georgia and Mississippi, filed for bankruptcy in October with more than $200 million in debt, including $49 million in rent owed to its principal landlord, Omega Healthcare Investors. Gulf Coast has been in the process of transferring its facilities to new operators, including Consulate Health Care, Ventura Services - Florida, Citadel Care Centers and Bedrock Care.

The company, which ran more than 50 facilities at its peak, blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the decrease in occupancy levels, staffing shortages and increased costs for labor and personal protective equipment. It was one of several nursing home systems to seek bankruptcy relief as the pandemic led to nursing shortages and higher death rates among the elderly. One of the new operators taking over Gulf Coast facilities, Consulate Health Care, went through its own bankruptcy last year.

Owens, who gave Gulf Coast the green light to solicit creditor votes for its plan on Friday, said she was “not surprised” to hear McMahon’s concern.

“That caught my eye as well,” she said.

As of October, the company faced 167 personal injury or wrongful death claims or notices of claims, according to court papers.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a claim related to money it distributed to the company during the pandemic. Around $2.3 million went to certain Gulf Coast entities after they stopped operating nursing facilities, HHS contends. A lawyer for HHS, Augustus Curtis, told Owens during Friday’s hearing that the money needs to be returned.

General unsecured creditors are expected to see between 17% and 21% recoveries under the plan.

Gulf Coast entered bankruptcy with a restructuring support agreement backed by pre-bankruptcy lenders, Omega, certain service providers and the company’s owners, which include Barrow Street Capital LLC.

Gulf Coast’s lawyers will seek approval of the plan at a hearing on April 19 before Owens.

The case is In re Gulf Coast Health Care, LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-11336.

For Gulf Coast: David Hurst, Daniel Simon and Emily Keil of McDermott Will & Emery

For the U.S. Trustee: Joseph McMahon and Joseph Cudia

