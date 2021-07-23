Gree, Tencent's Supercell settle mobile gaming patent dispute

Finnish game company Supercell co-founder and CEO Ilkka Paananen speaks during the news conference in Helsinki, Finland February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Tuomas Forsell

(Reuters) - Tokyo-based Gree Inc and Tencent-owned Supercell Oy have settled litigation accusing Supercell, which makes popular mobile games including "Clash of Clans" and "Clash Royale," of infringing its mobile gaming patents, according to a filing in Texas federal court.

Gree had already won over $100 million from jury awards in two of the several cases it had brought in 2019 and 2020 against Helsinki, Finland-based Supercell in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. A third trial had been scheduled for next month.

The Thursday filing in U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's Marshall, Texas, court said the parties had settled nine cases in principle and were working to finalize their settlement agreement. Details of the settlement weren't immediately available, but the filing said "all matters in controversy between the Parties have been settled in principle."

Gree and its attorney Steven Moore of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Supercell or its attorney Michael Sacksteder of Fenwick & West.

The cases are Gree Inc v. Supercell Oy, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Nos. 2:19-cv-00070, 2:19-cv-00071, 2:19-cv-00072, 2:19-cv-00200, 2:19-cv-00237, 2:19-cv-00310, 2:19-cv-00311, 2:19-cv-00413, and 2:20-cv-00113.

For Gree: Steven Moore of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, Melissa Smith of Gillam & Smith

For Supercell: Michael Sacksteder of Fenwick & West, Kevin Johnson of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Deron Dacus of the Dacus Law Firm

