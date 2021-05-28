Groupon beats shareholder lawsuit over membership program

The Groupon smartphone app is displayed on a Motorola Droid Bionic cell phone in Denver November 4, 2011. Groupon Inc raised $700 million after increasing the size of its initial public offering, becoming the largest IPO by a U.S. Internet company since Google Inc raised $1.7 billion in 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)

Law firms Skadden Arps Slate Meagher Flom See all

Glancy Prongay Murray See all

Kirby Mcinerney See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Chicago has dismissed a shareholder's proposed class action accusing Groupon of concealing that its merchandise offerings and membership program were not generating new customers for its local deals offerings.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly on Wednesday agreed with Groupon and two of its former executives, represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, that the complaint filed by investor Fadi Rahal, represented by Glancy Prongay & Murray, Kirby McInerney, and Pomerantz, was an example of "puzzle pleading" that left the judge to guess what statements were alleged to be false and did not meet the high standard for securities fraud complaints under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Rahal will be allowed to move for permission to file an amended complaint, according to the ruling. Robert Prongay of Glancy Prongay & Murray, Matthew Kipp of Skadden and a representative for Groupon did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Thursday.

Rahal had alleged that Chicago-based Groupon defrauded investors starting in July 2019 by concealing that customers who signed up for the Groupon Select paid membership program were mostly purchasing low-profit merchandise on the site, and that merchandise was not drawing customers to local deals, which netted more profit for Groupon. Shares plummeted by more than 44% in February 2020 after Groupon discontinued Select and its goods business, according to the complaint.

Groupon moved to dismiss the case in November, saying that the decline in share price had followed its announcement of poor sales performance over the crucial holiday season that was unrelated to the end of its experiment in offering paid memberships. The company also called the complaint a "media loop of block quotes and extraneous detail" that did not specify which statements were alleged to be false.

Attorneys for Rahal, including Prongay, Ira Press of Kirby McInerney, and Patrick Dahlstrom of Pomerantz, which is serving as liaison counsel, responded that they had not engaged in so-called puzzle pleading, saying the complaint was clearly organized and used bold and italic formatting to highlight the false statements.

"That's all well and good," Kennelly wrote on Wednesday. "But the mere fact that a complaint is somewhat well-organized does not mean it satisfies the PSLRA's pleading requirements," the judge said.

The judge wrote that the emphasized portions included statements that could not be challenged as false, such as commentary by outside analysts, and that Rahal had left it up to the court to match alleged misrepresentations with the facts that would discredit them.

The case is Rahal et al. v. Groupon Inc. et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 20-cv-02581.

For the proposed class: Robert Prongay and Christopher Fallon of Glancy Prongay & Murray, Ira Press, Andrew McNeela, Thomas Elrod of Kirby McInerney and Louis Ludwig and Patrick Dahlstrom of Pomerantz.

For Groupon: Matthew Kipp, Andrew Fuchs, Jennifer Berman, Laura Bernescu, Michelle Davis and Daniel Atlas of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.