Grupo Aeromexico reorganization plan rests on new equity, debt financing

Aeromexico airplanes are pictured at the Benito Juarez International airport, in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP See all

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP See all

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP See all

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP See all

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV has filed a reorganization plan that includes a financing proposal largely backed by a group of senior noteholders and unsecured creditors and allow the carrier to shed $1 billion from its debt stack.

In court papers filed late Friday, Aeromexico says it is continuing to “actively negotiate with various stakeholders regarding an exit financing package” based on the noteholders and trade creditors’ joint proposal to bring in as much creditor support for the plan as possible.

The airline, represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell, filed for Chapter 11 in June 2020 with $2 billion in debt, blaming the downturn in travel demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aeromexico plans to ask U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman in Manhattan to grant approval for it to begin soliciting creditor votes on the plan at a hearing on Oct. 25.

The joint proposal includes $1.1875 billion in new equity and $537.5 million in new secured debt. The new financing would be used to refinance or pay off all or some of $1 billion in loans used to fund operations during the bankruptcy. It would also be used to cover costs necessary to emerge from Chapter 11, to set up a cash-out option for general unsecured creditors and acquire Aimia Holdings UK Ltd’s interest in the airline's travel loyalty program, PLM Premier.

The joint proposal puts Aeromexico's total enterprise value at $5.4 billion. Aeromexico says the plan would save nearly 13,000 jobs worldwide.

The carrier says it received three proposals to fund its exit from bankruptcy this summer, two of which came from the noteholders and the trade creditors and were eventually combined into one. The third proposal was submitted by Apollo Global Management Inc, which provided the $1 billion loan to fund operations during the bankruptcy.

Though it initially recommended the Apollo offer to its board, Aeromexico said in Friday’s filings that the joint proposal “would deliver the greatest value to its creditors and positions the Company for long-term profitability and growth.”

Mediation among the parties is ongoing, according to the disclosure statement.

VR Global Partners LP is the largest holder of debt in the ad hoc senior noteholders group with $95 million in notes as of Sept. 17, according to court papers. Nut Tree Capital Management LP, with $150 million in unsecured claims, is the largest member of the ad hoc unsecured creditors’ group.

The official unsecured creditors’ committee, represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher, is separate from the unsecured group involved with the joint proposal.

Aeromexico was one of three major Latin American airlines to file for bankruptcy in the United States in 2020, alongside Colombia's Avianca SA and Chile's LATAM Airlines Group SA.

The airline is hoping to hold a hearing on its proposed plan on Nov. 29 before Chapman.

The case is In re Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-11563.

For the debtors: Marshall Huebner, Timothy Graulich and James McClammy of Davis Polk & Wardwell; and Derek Abbott and Andrew Remming of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell

For the ad hoc group of senior noteholders: David Botter, Abid Qureshi and Jason Rubin of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

For the ad hoc group of unsecured creditors: Joshua Brody, Scott Greenberg and Matthew Williams of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Read more:

Aeromexico shares rise more than 3% following restructuring plan submission

Grupo Aeromexico offers to buy shares in PLM for $180m from Canada's AIMIA