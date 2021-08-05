GSK's $235 million verdict revived against Teva, again

A general view outside the Glaxo Smith Kline pharmaceutical company headquarters in West London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Summary Related documents Federal Circuit again says verdict was supported by substantial evidence

Court vacates Delaware judge's decision that Teva didn't induce infringement

Dissent says decision has 'troubling implications' for skinny labels

(Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled to reinstate GlaxoSmithKline's $235 million jury win against Teva for its infringement of a patent related to the heart drug Coreg for the second time on Thursday.

A 2-1 Federal Circuit panel found that Teva's labels for its generic drug induced doctors to prescribe it in an infringing way, in an unsigned opinion.

The ruling follows a February rehearing of the appeals court's October decision to reinstate the verdict. Both decisions featured dissents from Circuit Judge Sharon Prost.

The case could affect "skinny labels" for generic drugs - which omit potentially infringing uses to head off patent infringement claims under federal law. U.S. Chief Circuit Judge Kimberly Moore and Circuit Judge Pauline Newman said Teva didn't create a true skinny label, but Prost said that the decision has "troubling implications" for skinny labels.

GSK spokesperson Evan Berland said the company was pleased by the decision. GSK's attorney Juanita Brooks of Fish & Richardson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Teva, represented by William Jay of Goodwin Procter.

Coreg was initially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat hypertension, ventricular dysfunction after a heart attack, and congestive heart failure. GSK's patent on the drug expired in 2007, but it maintained a patent on a method to use it to treat congestive heart failure until 2015.

Teva launched its generic in 2007, omitting its use for congestive heart failure from the label. In 2011, the FDA required Teva to make label identical to GSK's, including congestive heart failure.

GSK sued Teva in 2014, arguing it induced infringement of the remaining patent both before and after the label change. A Delaware federal jury awarded GSK $235 million in 2017, but U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark ruled for Teva instead in 2018, finding GSK failed to prove that Teva's actions - and not other factors - induced doctors to prescribe the generic for infringing uses.

Last October, Newman and Moore reversed Stark's ruling over a Prost dissent and reinstated the verdict, finding the verdict had been supported by substantial evidence. The panel reheard the case in February.

On Thursday, Newman and Moore ruled again to reinstate the verdict, with another dissent from Prost.

The majority said the jury reasonably held Teva's partial label infringed, even though it didn't explicitly indicate it treated congestive heart failure, because it induced doctors to prescribe the generic in an infringing way. Newman and Moore noted relevant language on the label itself and the fact that the company advertised it as a substitute for Coreg and a treatment for heart failure.

Teva's full label also induced doctors to prescribe the drug in an infringing way, the majority said.

In her dissent, Prost said the majority opinion "creates confusion for generics, leaving them in the dark about what might expose them to liability," among other things.

The case is GlaxoSmithKline LLC v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 18-1976.

For GSK: Juanita Brooks of Fish & Richardson

For Teva: William Jay of Goodwin Procter

