GTT Communications can proceed with speedy restructuring

(Reuters) - GTT Communications Inc on Wednesday obtained court approval to move ahead with its fast-tracked Chapter 11 proceeding, which it expects to reduce its debt stack by $2.8 billion.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles in Manhattan signed off on the global cloud services provider’s request to access cash to fund operations during its Chapter 11 case and set a Dec. 15 hearing on its proposed reorganization plan. The bankruptcy comes about six weeks after the Virginia-based company sold its infrastructure business to private equity firm I Squared Capital for $2.1 billion.

GTT, represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 with a prepackaged plan backed by 88% of both its senior noteholders and lenders following nearly a year of negotiations. None of GTT’s foreign affiliates are debtors in the Chapter 11 case.

The company blamed its financial trouble on issues surrounding its acquisitions of companies with infrastructure systems in recent years. Additionally, GTT took on significant debt to finance one of those transactions, according to court papers. GTT sold three undersea transatlantic cables between Europe and North America and a large fiber optic network in Europe to I Squared Capital as part of the September sale.

The company reported $4.1 billion in total liabilities, of which $1.4 billion is secured debt.

In addition to approving GTT’s access to lender cash to fund operations on Wednesday, Wiles also permitted the company to continue paying employees salaries, among other operational matters.

The case is In re GTT Communications, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-11880.

For GTT: Ira Dizengoff, Philip Dublin, David Botter and Naomi Moss of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

For the lenders: Evan Fleck of Milbank

For the noteholders: Richard Levy of Latham & Watkins

