Guggenheim-managed fund investor seeks records on Kayne Anderson merger

(Reuters) - An investor has sued an energy infrastructure-focused fund managed by Guggenheim Partners’ asset management division to see records about a planned merger with a Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP investment vehicle.

The Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund investor alleged in a complaint filed in the Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday that the fund failed to disclose vital information about the process leading up to its September 2021 agreement to be acquired by Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund.

A spokesperson for Guggenheim Partners' affiliate Guggenheim Investments said on Wednesday that the suit was “meritless.”

Other Fiduciary/Claymore investors sued Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors in December to block a shareholder vote on the merger as part of a derivative lawsuit accusing the fund's board of allowing Guggenheim and another fund manager to push the investment vehicle to the brink of financial crisis.

The plaintiffs in that case have withdrawn their motion for a preliminary injunction of the vote and are facing motions to dismiss, according to court records.

Citing the other case’s claims, Tuesday’s complaint said that the fund investor wanted additional information to investigate other alternatives the fund’s board considered before agreeing to the merger as well as the fund’s financial viability as a standalone entity.

The investor’s attorneys did not immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday, nor did the Dechert and Winston & Strawn attorneys representing Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors in the derivative lawsuit.

The case is Vartuli v. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2022-0119.

For the shareholder: Michael Palestina of Kahn Swick & Foti; and Juan Monteverde of Monteverde & Associates

For the fund: Unknown

