Gulfport Energy nets plan confirmation following junior creditor deal

(Reuters) - Gulfport Energy on Tuesday obtained bankruptcy court approval of its reorganization plan after reaching a settlement with junior creditors that sought greater payouts.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston confirmed the plan during a remote hearing, which had been postponed several times in recent weeks as Gulfport, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, continued negotiating with its unsecured creditors’ committee. With $2.5 billion in debt, the natural gas explorer and producer filed for bankruptcy in November in the face of weak demand and low oil prices.

Under the plan, unsecured noteholders of Gulfport’s subsidiaries will take 96% of the reorganized equity, lead a $50 million rights offering and receive $550 million in new unsecured notes. General unsecured creditors of Gulfport itself will receive the remaining 4% of the equity, $10 million in cash and shares in Mammoth Energy Services, in which Gulfport once held shares. Existing lenders have also agreed to provide $580 million in exit financing.

The plan reduces Gulfport’s debt load by $1.4 billion.

Through a deal reached last week, the unsecured creditors’ committee, represented by Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel, agreed to drop a series of potential claims in exchange for higher recoveries for unsecured creditors of the Gulfport parent entity. The committee had indicated earlier in the case that it would seek standing to sue over management compensation programs implemented in March and August 2020. It had also raised issues over the company’s transfer of oil and gas assets to a subsidiary and divestiture of certain non-core assets in 2019 as well as certain stock buybacks in 2018 and 2019.

Doug Mannal of Kramer Levin said during Tuesday’s hearing that the ultimate consensus between the committee and Gulfport reflects “tremendous progress.”

In approving the plan, Jones overruled an objection from the U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog over its protections for creditors and other parties involved in the restructuring against future litigation related to the bankruptcy. The U.S. Trustee’s office argued that the protections were overly broad and provided to too many constituencies, including lenders and bondholders, when they should be limited to the company and unsecured creditors’ committee.

The judge was unconvinced, however, finding that nothing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Code prohibits such releases and that they are a “prudent” exercise of the company’s business judgment.

The case is In re Gulfport Energy Corporation, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 20-35562.

For Gulfport: Edward Sassower, Steven Serajeddini, Christopher Koenig, Daniel Donovan, Bridget O'Connor and Alexandra Russell of Kirkland & Ellis and Matthew Cavenaugh, Veronica Polnick and Cameron Secord of Jackson Walker

For the committee: Douglas Mannal, P. Bradley O’Neill, Rachael Ringer and David Blabey, Jr of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel and William Greendyke, Jason Boland and Kristian Gluck of Norton Rose Fulbright

For the U.S. Trustee: Trial attorney Jayson Ruff