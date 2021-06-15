Hasbro is a winner in 1st Circuit ‘Game of Life’ copyright dispute

A Monopoly board game by Hasbro Gaming is seen in this illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Game designer created prototype as work for hire

Work-made-for-hire test applied correctly under 1909 Copyright Act The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Hasbro Inc fended off an attempt by the heirs of ‘Game of Life’ designer Bill Markham to recover his copyright interest in the game at the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday.

Markham's prototype of the game was a work made for hire, and Markham's successors can't terminate Hasbro's rights to it, U.S. Circuit Judge Kermit Lipez wrote for a three-judge panel.

Hasbro and its attorney Josh Krumholz of Holland & Knight didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did Markham Concepts Inc's attorney John Moehringer of Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft.

Toy developer Reuben Klamer approached Markham to develop the 1960 "Game of Life" for Milton Bradley's 100th anniversary. Markham, Klamer, and TV personality Art Linkletter successfully pitched the game to Milton Bradley, and Klamer and Linkletter's Link Research agreed to give the company the exclusive right to make and sell it.

The agreement also gave Markham a portion of Link Research's royalties from the game, and paid him to produce the prototype.

Milton Bradley altered the prototype with Klamer and Linkletter's input. The company published the game and registered copyrights in the game board and rules in 1960. Link Research registered a copyright in the game's box, which identified Milton Bradley as its author.

Markham and Klamer "clashed (in and out of court) over who deserved credit for creating the game" - which has sold over 30 million units - until Markham died in 1993, Lipez said.

Markham Concepts, the owner of the rights and obligations of his estate, Markham's widow Lorraine and daughter Susan Garretson sued current "Game of Life" publisher Hasbro, Klamer, and Linkletter's heirs in Rhode Island federal court in 2015 to terminate their rights to Markham's share of its copyright.

U.S. District Judge William Smith ruled in 2019 that the game was a work made for hire under the 1909 Copyright Act because Kramer "provided the instance for and bore the expense of the prototype's invention," and Markham lacked termination rights in it.

Markham's successors argued on appeal that in light of a 1989 U.S. Supreme Court ruling interpreting the 1976 Copyright Act - Community for Creative Non-Violence v. Reid - works for hire under the 1909 Act are limited to those "produced under a traditional employer-employee relationship defined by principles of agency law, and does not extend to commissioned works" like the game.

Lipez, joined by Circuit Judges Rogeriee Thompson and William Kayatta, ruled for Hasbro on Monday.

Lipez said he was "skeptical" that the Supreme Court "casually and implicitly did away with a well-established test under a different Act," and noted that the 1st Circuit still applied the "instance and expense" test under the 1909 Act after the Supreme Court decision.

Under the "instance and expense" test, Lipez said the evidence supported that the game was made at Klamer's expense.

"Klamer promised at the outset to pay Markham any costs incurred - regardless of whether Milton Bradley ultimately liked the game and paid for the rights," Lipez said.

Lipez also rejected Markham successors' argument that the game was made at Milton Bradley's expense, not Klamer's, finding that "at the more relevant time period - when the prototype was being developed - it was Klamer who bore the primary risk."

The case is Markham Concepts Inc v. Hasbro Inc, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-1927.

For Markham: Robert Pollaro and John Moehringer of Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft - Pollaro is no longer with the firm

For Hasbro: Josh Krumholz of Holland & Knight

For Klamer: Patricia Glaser of Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro

For Linkletter’s successors: Christine Bush of Hinckley Allen & Snyder