Hengeler Mueller, Latham tie up Adidas $2.5 bln Reebok sale

(Reuters) - German law firm Hengeler Mueller and Latham & Watkins are running the legal advisory team for Adidas AG’s sale of Reebok to Authentic Brands Group LLC for up to 2.1 billion euros ($2.46 billion).

Adidas said on Thursday that the transaction was part of its plans to focus on growing the Adidas brand.

Reebok will join an Authentic Brand portfolio that includes names like Forever 21, Sports Illustrated, Juicy Couture, and Lucky Brand.

Repeat adviser Hengeler Mueller is guiding Adidas on the sale. The firm previously advised the company on a 500-million-euro bond offering in 2018, according to a firm press release.

Adidas’ offloading of Reebok will end the German sneaker maker’s more than 15-year ownership of the shoe brand it purchased in 2006. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett was Adidas’ lead counsel for the acquisition, while Ropes & Gray and Latham & Watkins steered Reebok.

This time around, Latham is working with Authentic Brands Group on its purchase of Reebok.

Latham corporate counsel Mikael Vardanyan, in particular, has been a point person for guidance on Authentic Brands’ various purchases.

Vardanyan advised the New York-based brand manager on its acquisitions of Nautica from VF Corp and Juicy Couture from Kate Spade & Co, according to the attorney’s profile.

He’s also supported Authentic Brands on the purchase of celebrity brands, like Shaquille O’Neal, Dr. J, Thalia, Greg Norman and Neil Lane.

Authentic Brands' latest deal is expected to wrap up in 2022’s first quarter.

The Reebok transaction was announced amid a flurry of M&A activity this year as deal-making builds on records set last year.

Adidas’ financial adviser is J.P. Morgan; and Authentic Brand’s financial, strategic and M&A advisers are BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.

Authentic Brand’s accounting and due diligence adviser is KPMG International Ltd.

