Here are the law firms headlining the Forbes, Politico deals

The logo of Forbes magazine.. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms Cadwalader, Kirkland, King & Spalding work on Forbes SPAC merger

Pillsbury, Freshfields prepare Politico's sale to Axel Springer The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - At least five law firms are crafting Forbes Global Media Holdings Inc's blank-check merger and Politico’s sale to German publisher Axel Springer.

Both deals were announced on Thursday, bolstering mergers and acquisition activity in the media industry this week.

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, Kirkland & Ellis, and King & Spalding are arranging the combination of Forbes, the business magazine publisher, with a special purpose acquisition company. Meanwhile, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer are working on the deal with Politico, the political news website.

Forbes said that it’s eyeing a public debut through a $630 million merger with blank check company Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd.

Blank check companies, or special purpose acquisition companies, raise money through initial public offerings to purchase privately held companies and take them public.

The business-focused media company has tapped Cadwalader for guidance on the deal. The firm’s team is led by corporate partners William Mills and Joshua Apfelroth.

Cadwalader previously supported Forbes Media LLC in its sale of a majority stake in the company to a Hong Kong-based investor group, according to a 2014 firm press release.

The Kirkland team advising Magnus Opus is led by transactional partners Jesse Sheley, Gary Li and Joseph Raymond Casey and capital markets partner Steve Lin. The team included transactional partners Ram Narayan and Pierre-Luc Arsenault.

Magnum Opus’ capital markets adviser is Credit Suisse, and JonesTrading Institutional Services is acting as the placement agent for a private investment in public equity connected with the deal.

King & Spalding corporate counsel Kevin Manz, corporate partner Adam Hankiss and tax partner Jonathan Talansky are representing JonesTrading.

On the Politico deal, Axel Springer has turned to a Freshfields team led by corporate and M&A partner John Fisher. The publisher is purchasing Politico for over $1 billion.

Pillsbury has paired with Perpetual Capital on the sale of Politico. The investment firm’s co-founder, Robert Allbritton, is also the founder of the political news company.

The Pillsbury team is headed by corporate and M&A partner Matthew Swartz.

News of the Forbes and Politico transactions broke during the same week that Vox Media announced it was acquiring cocktail-focused online magazine Punch from Penguin Random House. Arent Fox is steering Vox Media.

Read more:

Forbes to go public through $630 mln SPAC merger

German publisher Axel Springer to acquire U.S. news website Politico for over $1 billion