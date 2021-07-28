Here are the law firms powering Allego’s union with Apollo SPAC

The logo of law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is seen outside of their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Four law firms, including Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Vinson & Elkins, are steering Allego Holding BV’s merger with an Apollo Global Management-backed special purpose acquisition company, in a deal that values the European electric vehicle charging network at roughly $3.14 billion.

Allego announced its combination with blank check firm Spartan Acquisition Corp III on Wednesday as other companies serving the electric vehicle industry have made their own plans to go public.

Netherlands-based Allego is working with Weil Gotshal and NautaDutilh for guidance on the deal. The Weil team is led by mergers and acquisitions partners Matthew Gilroy and Amanda Fenster, and includes M&A partner Benjamin de Blegiers and tax partner Devon Bodoh.

De Blegiers previously advised asset manager Meridiam on its 2018 acquisition of Allego when he was still a partner at Clifford Chance, according to his Weil profile.

On the other side of the merger, the Spartan SPAC has turned to repeat advisor Vinson & Elkins, with a team headed by capital markets and M&A partners Ramey Layne and Lande Spottswood.

Layne worked on the SPAC’s February initial public offering, through which it raised $552 million. The Vinson & Elkins partner is also advising on the pending IPO for Spartan Acquisition Corp IV, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SPACs, or blank check companies, raise funds through IPOs to later merge with a privately held company and take it public.

Allego’s financial advisor and capital markets advisor is Credit Suisse Group AG, while Spartan’s is Barclays Plc.

Credit Suisse, Barclays, Citi and Apollo Global Securities are all acting as placement agents for a private investment in public equity connected with the merger.

A Latham & Watkins team led by corporate partner Ryan Maierson is guiding the placement agents.

Allego and Spartan’s combination is expected to wrap up in 2021’s fourth quarter, after which the company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ALLG.”

Founded in 2013, Allego has deployed more than 26,000 charging ports across 12 European countries.

The company is eyeing a public debut more than a month after another enterprise serving electric vehicles announced its own merger with a blank check company.

In June, Ford Motor Co-backed battery maker Solid Power Inc said it planned to go public through a merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III. Vinson & Elkins partner Layne also was part of the team advising the blank check company in that deal, with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati representing Solid Power.

And just last week, battery maker Clarios International Inc said it was hoping to reach a $10.7 billion valuation in an IPO supported by Davis Polk & Wardwell and underwriters’ counsel Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

