Hertz goes wheels off in post-bankruptcy listing

A logo of car rental company Hertz is seen on a building during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nice, France, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Companies Hertz Global Holdings Inc See all

Avis Budget Group Inc See all

Uber Technologies Inc See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hertz Global has had a phenomenal recovery from its pandemic woes. After going bankrupt in 2020, the rental car company has inked a $20 billion valuation, including debt, in its stock deal, which priced on Monday. A rise in travel and a corresponding surge in the shares of rival Avis Budget (CAR.O) helps justify Hertz’s price. But a car shortage restrains growth, and ride-sharing is still a secular threat, and Hertz is now worth slightly more than it was in 2019.

It has helped that travel returned so rapidly that rental car companies were working overtime. Avis Budget’s market capitalization has ballooned to $16 billion, thanks to a nearly eightfold increase in its stock price over the past 12 months. It has an enterprise value of roughly 3 times 2021 estimated sales, according to Refinitiv.

Hertz had about $5 billion of revenue in the first nine months of the year, a third more than last year but about half what it was in the total year for 2019. Assuming it grows sales at the same pace as Avis, it would be valued at a third less than its peer, suggesting that the price it fetched was fair.

The trouble is that before the Covid-19 pandemic, Avis’s multiple was around half what it was today. Some parts of the industry’s picture are improving. Electrification and better software could help cut costs, and some investors might even believe that someday rental car firms could reinvent themselves to be delivery companies.

But the industry has the same challenges, too. Car rental has always been a highly competitive business , with low margins. Any advantage, from say stocking Teslas read more , is likely to be copied. Moreover, ride-sharing firms like Uber Technologies (UBER.N) are likely to keep chipping away at people’s need to rent cars.

That suggests that sales might struggle to grow, and even if they do, the two firm’s valuations could still easily revert to historic levels. In that case, Hertz’s new listing will look wheels off.

Follow @rob_cyran on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Hertz Global shares began trading on Nasdaq on Nov. 9, after some existing post-bankruptcy backers agreed to sell 44.5 million shares at $29 each. That was at the top of the indicated price range and at an 11% discount to the closing price on Nov. 8 in over-the-counter trading.

- Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May 2020. The company emerged in June after a group composed of Certares Opportunity, Knighthead Capital Management and Apollo Global Management injected $5.9 billion of equity.

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Amanda Gomez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.