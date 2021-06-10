Hertz nets approval to exit bankruptcy following major win for shareholders

The desk of car rental company Hertz is seen at Nice International airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nice, France, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Atty says shareholders' $1 bln return could've been 'double'

June 10 (Reuters) - The Hertz Corp. has secured approval of its reorganization plan, allowing it to exit its year-long bankruptcy following a dramatic bidding war that led to a rare victory for shareholders.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on the plan during a virtual hearing on Thursday. Under the plan, Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Opportunities LLC will infuse billions of dollars into the company and shareholders will walk away with $1 billion in value. The Knighthead offer was selected in May over a competing bid from Centerbridge Partners, Warburg Pincus and Dundon Capital Partners.

The rental car company, represented by White & Case, filed for bankruptcy in May 2020 with nearly $19 billion in debt as the COVID-19 pandemic caused travel demand to collapse.

Walrath called the reorganization plan “a fantastic result…that was unheard of a year ago” and said it “surpasses any other result I’ve seen” in a Chapter 11 case in her 20 years as a bankruptcy judge.

Under the plan, the Knighthead group is providing $2.8 billion in common stock. Existing shareholders will be able to participate in a $1.6 billion equity rights offering. Additionally, Apollo Global Management will purchase $1.5 billion in preferred equity. The company’s debt stack will be reduced by more than $5 billion.

Hertz made a virtually unheard-of effort last year to sell new shares after filing for bankruptcy. But even though Walrath gave Hertz her blessing at the time, the endeavor was quickly shut down after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicated that it may have some problems with a stock sale.

Hertz attorney Thomas Lauria of White & Case said on Thursday that the total $1 billion return to shareholders as a result of the reorganization “might have been more than double that amount” if the company had been permitted to sell new shares earlier in the bankruptcy.

The only remaining objection to the plan on Thursday came from shareholder GAMCO Investors, which argued that releases of legal claims tied to the plan should not include pre-bankruptcy claims. Though Walrath overruled the objection, a lawyer for GAMCO, Andrew Entwistle of Entwistle & Cappucci, said following the hearing that the plan is an “extraordinary” result for shareholders.

“As always, the court’s thoughtful consideration of all issues, including the limited objection, is very much appreciated,” he said.

During the bankruptcy, Hertz obtained a $1.65 billion loan to keep operations afloat and another $4 billion to boost its vehicle fleet. It also sold its Donlen fleet management business for $875 million to an Apollo affiliate.

Hertz expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of June.

The case is In re The Hertz Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-11218.

