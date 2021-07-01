Hertz noteholders seek penalty payments for early debt payoff

Summary

Hertz can't have 'interest-free loan,' noteholders say

(Reuters) - Unsecured noteholders of The Hertz Corp on Thursday made moves to recover around $272 million they say they’re owed after the rental car company paid off its debt early through its bankruptcy proceeding.

The noteholders, represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher, filed the complaint in Delaware bankruptcy court a day after Hertz emerged from Chapter 11. Hertz, represented by White & Case, and the noteholders agreed during the bankruptcy that they would wait until the reorganization process was completed before asking a judge to rule on the dispute.

The noteholders are in line to receive full recoveries on the $2.7 billion principal debt they’re owed. But they say that Hertz is contractually obligated to pony up penalties for paying off the debt early, thereby depriving them of years of interest payments. After coming off a hugely successful restructuring that resulted in recoveries for shareholders of at least $1 billion, Hertz is more than able to afford these payments, the noteholders argue.

“It would be the height of inequity to demand that the Senior Noteholders provide a thirteen-month interest-free loan to a solvent debtor capable of paying its debts,” the noteholders said in Thursday’s complaint.

They argue that the language in their bond indentures is “virtually identical” to that of noteholders in another large Chapter 11 case in Delaware, Energy Future Holdings. The judge in that case held that the noteholders were not entitled to the redemption payments but was later reversed by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The noteholders said that if they are not granted the redemption payments, they will instead seek around $124.4 million in post-bankruptcy interest.

Though the bankruptcy is now completed, the dispute will still be handled by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath, who oversaw the Chapter 11 process.

Hertz emerged from bankruptcy on Wednesday after striking a deal with Knighthead Capital Management, Certares Management and Apollo that infuses billions of dollars into the company. The company filed for bankruptcy in May 2020 with nearly $19 billion in debt as the COVID-19 pandemic caused travel demand to collapse. The early weeks of the case were marked by wild stock price activity that prompted the company to try to issue new shares, though that effort was blocked by regulators.

The case is In re The Hertz Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-11218.

For Hertz: Thomas Lauria, Matthew Brown, Chris Shore, David Turetsky and Jason Zakia of White & Case; and Mark Collins, John Knight of Richards Layton & Finger

For the noteholders: Rachel Strickland, Daniel Forman, Agustina Berro and Mark Stancil of Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Edmon Morton, Matthew Lunn and Joseph Mulvihill of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Harold Kaplan and Mark Hebbeln of Foley & Lardner

