Hinshaw absorbs aviation law firm in busy week for Chicago legal market















(Reuters) - Chicago-based law firm Hinshaw & Culbertson said Thursday that it has absorbed an aviation-focused civil litigation firm in its home city, gaining 23 lawyers in the deal.

The combination with Adler Murphy & McQuillen, effective April 1, will give 400-attorney Hinshaw a new aviation and aerospace practice group. Adler has represented commercial airlines, airline industry manufacturers, airports and aviation insurance companies for nearly three decades, the firms said in a statement.

Adler partners Michael McQuillen, John Kelly and Paula Wegman will lead the practice, with Kelly as the products liability section leader and Wegman as the commercial airlines section leader.

McQuillen, Adler's lead partner, said in a statement that the firm is excited to join Hinshaw in part because of its larger scale, making it easier to represent clients in more jurisdictions. Hinshaw has 24 offices across the U.S.

Earlier this week, 600-attorney Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton entered the Chicago market with 14 lawyers from 30-year-old law firm, L&G Law Group, and another from small law firm Walker Morton. Henry Walker, chair of Atlanta-founded Kilpatrick, cited Chicago's position as a key U.S. financial center that plays host to private equity and venture capital firms.

