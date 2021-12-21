Hogan Lovells, Latham steer Oracle's $28.3 bln Cerner acquisition

Oracle signage is seen outside Mocsone Center during Oracle OpenWorld 2012 in San Francisco, California October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES/File Photo

(Reuters) - Hogan Lovells is guiding Oracle Corp on its roughly $28.3 billion deal to purchase health care data and analytics company Cerner Corp, which has tapped Latham & Watkins.

M&A lawyers from both firms on the deal, which Oracle said was its biggest acquisition ever, are repeat advisors for their respective clients.

Austin, Texas-based Oracle turned to Hogan Lovells corporate and finance partners Keith Flaum, Chris Moore and Matt Eisler for the deal.

Flaum has advised Oracle on more than $20 billion worth of acquisitions throughout his career, according to his online firm bio, including the $9.3 billion purchase of software provider NetSuite Inc. He joined Hogan Lovells in 2017 from Weil, Gotshal & Manges, where Oracle had also been a client, his bio said.

Moore previously represented Oracle on its acquisition of hospitality-focused software maker Nor1 Inc. His bio said he also represented Oracle in its purchase of naming rights for the San Francisco Giants' Major League Baseball stadium.

Kansas City, Missouri-based Cerner hired Latham corporate partners Mark Gerstein, James Beaubien and Christopher Drewry for its Oracle deal.

The firm recently said Beaubien led the corporate attorneys who advised Cerner on its purchase of life sciences-focused data and analytics company Kantar Health in April.

Latham has worked on nearly $550.3 billion worth of M&A deals so far this year, making it the No. 3 legal advisor on global M&A transactions by combined deal value, according to data from Refinitiv. Latham trails behind Sullivan & Cromwell and Kirkland & Ellis, the data said.

