Hogan Lovells sees revenue dip after record-breaking 2021















(Reuters) - Global law firm Hogan Lovells said on Wednesday that its revenue reached $2.4 billion last year, down 6.6% after an unusually strong 2021.

The revenue decline is just the second for the firm since it was created through a 2010 merger between U.S. law firm Hogan & Hartson and UK law firm Lovells, according to data collected by The American Lawyer.

Its revenue has otherwise grown steadily for a decade, reaching more than $2.6 billion in 2021, a record year for Hogan Lovells and many other large law firms amid a global dealmaking boom.

The firm also reported a slight dip last year in its profits per equity partner, which declined from $2.48 million in 2021 to $2.2 million.

Hogan Lovells CEO Miguel Zaldivar nevertheless said the firm had a strong year, crediting the success of its offices in Washington, D.C., London, Paris and Germany.

"Those four engines account for a very significant percentage of our revenue, and our clients," Zaldivar said.

Outside of those four markets, Zaldivar said the firm wants to grow its presence in California, New York and Texas.

Hogan Lovells in December acknowledged reports that it was in early-stage merger discussions with Shearman & Sterling, a major New York-founded law firm.

"It’s an ongoing process, but it has so many components that it’s prudent for us not to comment on it," Zaldivar said of the merger reports, which he said he would not confirm.

Hogan Lovells grew profits by nearly 26% in 'record' 2021











