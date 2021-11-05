Holland & Knight adds aviation finance pro from Bird & Bird in UK

Canary Wharf stands in London, Britain December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Summary Law firms Richard Sharman joins Holland & Knight's asset finance practice in London

(Reuters) - Holland & Knight has shored up its asset finance practice in London with the addition of an aviation and transportation sector specialist from Bird & Bird.

Richard Sharman was a partner in Bird & Bird’s finance and financial regulation practice in London before moving to Holland & Knight.

He handles complex asset finance and corporate transactions on behalf of financial institutions, leasing companies, operators, arrangers and investors, Holland & Knight said in a statement.

"Given the rapid expansion of alternative financiers in the aviation sector, Richard brings a cutting-edge practice that complements and adds an extra dimension to our traditional aviation lending practice," the head of Holland & Knight’s asset finance practice, Phillip Dunham, said in a statement.

A Bird & Bird representative confirmed that Sharman left the firm on Oct. 30 and wished him well.