How Aetna convinced the 3rd Circuit of public’s interest in sealing its docs

(Reuters) - The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stands staunchly for the principle that the public has a presumed right to see court records. Just a few years ago, in a decision rejecting a drug company’s bid to seal embarrassing documents, the appeals court said any determination on sealing “begins with a thumb on the scale in favor of openness.”

So you have to give credit to Aetna Inc and its lawyers from Dechert. They persuaded the 3rd Circuit on Wednesday to vacate a trial court order to unseal documents the insurer produced, under subpoena, as a third party in a Federal Trade Commission case to block a merger of Philadelphia hospital chains. And they did it, in part, by arguing that the disclosure of Aetna's confidential data is not in the public's interest.

To be sure, the 3rd Circuit’s non-precedential decision focused on the unusual circumstances leading up to Philadelphia federal judge Gerald Pappert’s four-paragraph decision to unseal the documents, as well as the insufficiency of Pappert’s analysis of the competing public and private interests in the six contested Aetna documents.

The court ordered Pappert to conduct a hearing so Aetna will have a full opportunity to make its case for sealing documents that, according to the company, contain sensitive strategic and contractual information that could be valuable to healthcare providers in negotiations over pricing and reimbursement rates.

But Dechert’s appellate brief for Aetna, which won explicit praise from Judges Thomas Ambro and Kent Jordan during oral arguments last November, argued prominently that it’s not just Aetna that will be hurt if Aetna’s rivals are allowed access to the disputed documents. Consumers will ultimately be worse off, Aetna said, if health care providers use information from the documents to drive harder bargains with the insurer.

Moreover, Aetna argued, its experience is a cautionary tale for third parties subpoenaed in FTC investigations of proposed mergers. Aetna cooperated with the FTC, supplying documents under a protective order. A high-ranking executive even sat for two depositions, also under a protective order. But in the heat of litigation, the safeguards failed, Aetna said. Its brief warned that unless the 3rd Circuit undid the damage, Aetna's example might have a chilling effect on non-party cooperation with the FTC, “which is hardly in the public interest.”

The 3rd Circuit tacitly acknowledged Aetna’s public interest assertions at oral argument. When Aetna’s counsel, Michael McGinley of Dechert, began to explain why consumers could face higher prices from disclosure of the disputed documents, Jordan responded, “It was a good brief and we understand the point you made,” the judge said. “This affects the public too.”

I emailed McGinley to see if he would elaborate on Aetna’s public interest arguments. He did not respond. I’ll be interested to see if the company opts instead for a narrow approach, emphasizing the competitive sensitivity of its documents, when the case goes back to Pappert in the trial court.

There’s little doubt, based on the 3rd Circuit ruling on Wednesday, that Pappert’s initial decision to unseal the Aetna material was too skimpy. But so was Aetna’s brief to Pappert, based on Ambro’s comments during oral argument. The 3rd Circuit judge told McGinley that Dechert’s appellate brief provided exactly the sort of document-by-document specificity about competitive harm that the 3rd Circuit requires – but that Aetna’s trial-court sealing motion did not.

McGinley explained that Aetna was caught off guard through no fault of its own. The protective order governing discovery in the FTC’s suit to enjoin the merger of the Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals and the Albert Einstein Healthcare Network laid out a process for third parties to protect the confidentiality of their evidence. When the FTC and the hospital chains initially proposed exhibits in advance of their evidentiary hearing, the trial judge received 35 different third-party motions to seal, including one from Aetna.

In response to that onslaught, the parties scaled back their plans to use third-party evidence. None of Aetna’s documents remained on the revised exhibit lists, so Pappert denied Aetna’s sealing motion as moot.

But unbeknownst to the company, the FTC and the defendants subsequently informed the trial judge in letters that they wanted six Aetna documents – including 300 pages of transcripts from the two depositions of the Aetna executive – to be entered as evidence. The protective order called for third parties to be notified when the FTC or the hospitals proposed using their documents. But Aetna only learned of the parties’ request three months after the fact, when their letters to the judge showed up in the docket. The next day, Pappert docketed an order admitting the Aetna documents as evidence.

Aetna rushed to file a new motion to seal, though the documents themselves were not placed in the public docket. The underlying case was over – Pappert filed an order denying the FTC’s bid for an injunction on the same day that he admitted the Aetna documents as evidence – but Aetna was worried that a rival would ask to see its materials.

After another three months' delay, Pappert denied Aetna’s motion. His extremely brief analysis was contained in a footnote that said he had “carefully reviewed” the documents but had concluded that Aetna failed to overcome the presumption of openness by showing it would suffer specific harm from the documents’ release.

The 3rd Circuit said in Wednesday’s decision that Aetna’s rushed sealing motion “lacked some precision,” but said that was understandable considering the company’s eleventh-hour realization that its documents were at risk of disclosure.

Especially in those circumstances, the appeals court said, the trial judge should have allowed Aetna every chance to make its case for sealing.

I’m all in for public access to court documents. But the 3rd Circuit is right: Whether you’re for or against the unsealing of particular documents, you deserve to know for sure that they’ve been properly evaluated by the trial court.

Shedding light on the courts' thinking, after all, is unquestionably in the public's interest.

