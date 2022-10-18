You can't serve notice to a crypto collective, say crypto groups in Ooki lawsuit















(Reuters) - A fight over the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s plan to serve notice of its lawsuit against a decentralized crypto collective via a chat box and an online discussion forum is shaping up as an early test of the regulator’s controversial theory about the collective’s liability.

Last month, as you probably recall, the CFTC filed its first-ever lawsuit against a decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO. The regulator alleged in a San Francisco federal court complaint that the Ooki DAO, which controls a blockchain protocol that allows users to take long or short positions on cryptocurrency valuations, violated the Commodity Exchange Act by operating as an unregistered derivatives exchange.

The CFTC asserted that the Ooki DAO is, in effect, an unincorporated association – and that everyone who owns an Ooki governance token and has exercised the right as a token-holder to vote on Ooki governance issues is liable for the DAO’s conduct.

That theory provoked heated disagreement even within the CFTC’s leadership, with Commissioner Summer Mersinger accusing her colleagues of wielding inapplicable precedent and sidestepping formal rulemaking in order to engage in improper regulation by enforcement.

Three crypto groups have now filed briefs echoing Mersinger’s accusations – but in the unlikely context of challenges to the CFTC’s novel plan for serving legal documents, including notice of its lawsuit, on the Ooki DAO.

The CFTC told U.S. District Judge William Orrick of San Francisco last month that the DAO's structure, by design, presents “significant obstacles to traditional service of process.” The collective has no physical headquarters or mailing address, the CFTC said. It has no corporate officers and no agent designated to accept service. It isn’t even registered in any jurisdiction.

But the CFTC argued that the judge should not permit the DAO to benefit from its intentional maneuvers to evade regulators. It asked Orrick to allow alternative service, proposing that DAO members be notified of the CFTC lawsuit through the ooki.com website, which features a discussion forum and a chat box that purports to offer help to people interested in the Ooki DAO.

Because those are “the sole mechanisms the Ooki DAO has chosen for the public to contact it directly,” the CFTC told the judge, the agency had already posted notice of its lawsuit, as well as related documents, on the website. And based on social media responses, the agency said, it appeared that those postings did, in fact, provide notice to Ooki DAO token holders.

Orrick granted the CFTC’s motion on Oct. 3, holding that the agency had effected service on the Ooki DAO by posting notice and documents via the chat box and the discussion forum.

Notably, the Ooki DAO has not made an appearance in the CFTC’s case. But three amici have submitted briefs protesting the CFTC’s alternative means of service: the DeFi Education Fund, an advocacy group promoting decentralized financial products; LeXpunK, a group of cryptolawyers and software developers that offers open-source legal resources for DAOs; and Paradigm Operations LP, an investment firm that backs crypto companies.

Broadly speaking, the groups’ briefs argue not just that the CFTC’s notice plan violates constitutional due process protections and the federal rules of procedure but also that the agency’s inability to serve process on the DAO exposes the fundamental flaw of the CFTC’s case. The Ooki DAO, its amici argued, is simply not an association with a defined membership acting in concert to achieve a common purpose.

“The commission is leaping over an important question,” insisted the DeFi Education Fund’s lawyers from Sullivan & Cromwell. “Before deciding how to serve a DAO, the commission must first ask whether the DAO is even the sort of entity that could serve as a plausible defendant in its suit.”

The CFTC wants to portray Ooki token holders as a “collective business enterprise,” added LexPunK counsel at Brown Rudnick. But that’s not how the DAO works, it argued. Token-holders don’t need to use the ooki.com website – or, for that matter, any central platform – to vote or to discuss Ooki issues, the amicus briefs argued. And if token-holders decide to vote on particular Ooki proposals, LexPunK’s brief said, they are typically doing so “solely to further their own personal, individual, unaffiliated interests.”

All three amici posited that the CFTC’s goal is to obtain a default judgment against the entire DAO, rather than identifying individual token-holders who engaged in allegedly illegal conduct and serving those individuals through traditional processes. That way, LeXpunK argued, the CFTC can avert challenges by individual defendants asserting that the commission’s attempt to regulate DAOs through an enforcement action is itself a violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

If the CFTC believes some Ooki DAO token holders are liable for violating the Commodity Exchange Act, LexPunK said, the commission should have filed its suit against Doe defendants and sought to obtain discovery to determine the identity of the alleged wrongdoers. Instead, LeXpunK argued, “The CFTC has invented a theory that a DAO is a person, and invented a rule that it can be served through a chatbox on a website.”

The CFTC’s unprecedented attempt to serve token-holders through the website is emblematic, argued Paradigm’s counsel from Jones Day, of the agency’s refusal to recognize that a DAO is not a common enterprise but a “broad, dissociated set of people.” And none of those people, Paradigm said, had fair warning that the CFTC would seek to tag them with liability for one another’s actions.

“These are serious claims and the court should consider them with tremendous care — beginning with a requirement of constitutionally sufficient process before the commission’s enforcement action may proceed,” Paradigm’s brief said.

The CFTC did not respond to a query about the amicus briefs.

Orrick said he would treat the amicus filings as motions to reconsider his order approving alternative means of service for the DAO. (He has not yet granted leave for the Paradigm brief to be filed.) The judge called for the CFTC to respond to the amicus arguments by Nov. 7 and scheduled a hearing on the dispute for Nov. 30.

