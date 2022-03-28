HP taps three big law firms to lead $3.3 bln hybrid work tech buy

Summary Davis Polk and Ropes & Gray are representing HP Inc

Poly, the company HP Inc acquired, tapped Wilson Sonsini

(Reuters) - Tech giant HP Inc has turned to Davis Polk & Wardwell and Ropes & Gray to helm its acquisition, valued at $3.3 billion, of audio and video device maker Poly, which tapped Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as legal counsel.

The deal disclosed Monday will allow Palo Alto, California-based HP Inc to capitalize on the growing hybrid-work environment through the use of Santa Cruz-based Poly's products, including video conferencing solutions, cameras and headsets.

Corporate partners Paul Scrivano and Cheryl Chan are leading the deal team for Davis Polk, while M&A partners Sarah Young and Matthew Jacobson are leading Ropes & Gray's team, according to statements from the law firms.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Poly, formerly known as Plantronics Inc, worked with Wilson Sonsini corporate partners Katherine Martin, Martin Korman, Douglas Schnell and Remi Korenblit, the law firm said.

Skadden, Arps, Meagher & Flom said in a statement it worked on antitrust aspects of the deal, led by partners Steven Sunshine, Frederic Depoortere and Andrew Foster.

The deal between HP and Poly is expected to close by the end of the year.

Read more:

HP seeks to ride hybrid work boom with $1.7 billion Poly buyout

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chinekwu Osakwe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.