HSBC refutes terror-financing claim at D.C. Circuit hearing

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., on Monday weighed whether to uphold the dismissal of a lawsuit that claimed HSBC Holdings Plc indirectly helped finance terror activity that killed two American contractors at a military institution in Afghanistan in 2009.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit at times sounded skeptical about the viability of the claim that HSBC could be held liable for certain financial transactions with Iranian banks that allegedly are connected to terror groups.

"There's a difference between alleging that there are all of these links between these entities and al Qaeda, and we can accept that," D.C. Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins said at the hearing. "But that's different than alleging that the defendants here knew or should have known of those particular links."

The plaintiffs' lawyer, Randy Singer of the Virginia Beach, Virginia-based firm Singer Davis, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The firm sued Iran and HSBC on behalf of representatives of two people killed in the suicide bombing, former Green Beret Dane Paresi and Jeremy Wise, a former Navy SEAL.

Singer argued U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly's November 2020 opinion too narrowly construed the federal Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act.

In a court filing, Singer said any D.C. Circuit ruling that upholds the trial court would "completely insulate banks from liability" under the federal terrorism-sponsor law "so long as they do not deal directly with terrorist triggerman and do not manifest the express intent of bringing about violent acts of terrorism."

Singer argued at Monday's hearing that the HSBC transactions were not routine commercial matters but instead violated U.S. and international laws restricting certain dealings with Iranian financial institutions. The Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, he argued, does not require a plaintiff to show direct interaction between alleged conspirators.

"To say that terrorism acts are not reasonably foreseeable when you're doing financial business with banks that have been sanctioned because of their support of terrorist activities, we think that at least creates a jury issue," Singer said.

Mayer Brown partner Andrew Pincus, who argued for HSBC, told Wilkins and D.C. Circuit Judges Neomi Rao and A. Raymond Randolph that "the defendants abhor the terrorist acts that injured the plaintiffs, but the complaint here fails to allege facts permitting plausible inferences of any of the elements of either aiding and abetting or conspiracy liability."

The case is Bernhardt v. Islamic Republic of Iran, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, No. 21-7018.

For plaintiffs: Randy Singer of Singer Davis

For HSBC: Andrew Pincus of Mayer Brown